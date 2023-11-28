Small Grants, Big Impacts: Empower Bhutan with Us This Giving Tuesday!

November 28, 2023

Today is Giving Tuesday, a global day of generosity and solidarity where people come together to support causes they believe in.

Our Small Grants Program has been a beacon of hope and progress for numerous communities across Bhutan. Through this initiative, we channel the generosity of donors like you into meaningful projects that empower local communities and entrepreneurs. Each grant, though small in size, has led to significant transformations, improving lives and shaping a sustainable future for many.

Success Stories of 2023

This past year, we’ve witnessed incredible progress on projects that are transforming communities and empowering local entrepreneurs.

Garpawoong Mustard Oil Expeller Unit

With enhanced oil filtration and packaging facilities through a small grant, Samdrup Jongkhar Initiative’s mustard oil expeller now processes one metric ton of mustard monthly, benefiting over 400 households and promoting self-reliance.

Three Fishery Farms

Our Small Grants Program revitalized three non-functional fishery ponds in 2023, boosting their capacity to rear 20,000 fingerlings annually, which is roughly 2,400 kilograms of fish – a significant step towards sustainable aquaculture in Bhutan.

Waste Management

With a small grant, Tendruk Central School built a waste segregation house and purchased waste bins and sanitary burners, leading to 71.77% of the school’s waste being recovered and recycled.

Wood Vinegar Production Unit

With a new wood vinegar production unit, a 10-member farmers co-op now produces 4-5 liters of bio-pesticide daily, benefitting organic farming across 498 households.

Your Support Matters

These projects are just a glimpse of what we’ve accomplished together. As we look forward to 2024, your donation can help us extend the reach of our Small Grants Program, touching more lives and nurturing more dreams.