City of Sanford, NC, Advances Budget Management with OpenGov Budgeting & Planning
NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wanting to eliminate the need to manually format its budget books and find tools to help it adhere to evolving GFOA standards, the City of Sanford, NC, was looking for a modern solution. After a review of options, it chose to partner with OpenGov, the leader in budgeting software for our nation’s local governments.
Located 40 minutes from Raleigh, the City of Sanford wanted to modernize its operations—and finding a new budgeting platform was a key part of this effort. In its search, the City prioritized finding software that provided efficiency in personnel cost planning and could provide seamless integrations with existing systems. OpenGov Budgeting & Planning distinguished itself with features that promised to simplify budget preparation and management and meet GFOA standards, offering modern support for the City’s financial planning work.
With OpenGov Budgeting & Planning, the City of Sanford will soon be able to leverage a system made to streamline the financial processes of local government. The platform has the power to make it much easier to create budget books, as well as help staff reduce time spent on reports and charts by providing a pre-formatted budget book solution. Additionally, it will support the City’s efforts to achieve a GFOA Distinguished Budget Award and enhance its overall financial management.
The City of Sanford joins a growing list of public sector organizations adopting OpenGov to revitalize their operations with tailored, cloud-based solutions, fostering more efficient government work processes.
About OpenGov
OpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for cities, counties, state agencies, school districts, and special districts. With a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves thousands of public sector leaders and their organizations. We are built exclusively for the unique budgeting and planning, accounting, permitting and licensing, procurement, and asset management needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud makes organizations more collaborative and efficient, enabling best-in-class communication with stakeholders and your community.
