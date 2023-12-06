Vesta and LoanPASS partner together to deliver a seamless and robust pricing experience for mortgage lenders
Lender Demand Driving Modern API Tech Stack IntegrationsSAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vesta, the next generation mortgage LOS, is now integrated with LoanPASS, a fast-growing PPE in the mortgage ecosystem. This integration empowers mortgage lenders with a unified and efficient solution for pricing and product eligibility, enhancing the overall workflow and ultimately driving a better borrower experience.
Lenders can now access real-time pricing and product eligibility information within the LOS platform, providing them with instant decision support. LoanPASS is a game-changing tool and lauded by users giving them immense flexibility and control to self-manage loan programs on-the-fly. This feature significantly accelerates the decision-making process, enabling lenders to make well-informed and timely decisions. The integration ensures data consistency across platforms, reducing the risk of discrepancies and errors in the lending process.
Mike Yu, CEO of Vesta, expressed excitement about the collaboration stating, "I'm thrilled to welcome LoanPASS as a valued partner, enriching Vesta's suite of seamless integrations. This partnership underscores our shared dedication to delivering innovative solutions to lenders. Our joint goal is to streamline decision-making with unparalleled efficiency and precision, a critical aspect in today's dynamic market environment."
“We are excited to partner with Vesta to offer mortgage bankers the combined power of LoanPASS’ sophisticated, highly customizable PPE solution with that of Vesta’s modern and comprehensive cloud-based LOS,” stated Bill Mitchell, CRO of LoanPASS. “As the mortgage industry works through increasing volatility while adapting to the dynamic market, Vesta and LoanPASS are two solutions designed and tailored to address the changing demands of the industry."
About Vesta:
Vesta is a SaaS provider of mortgage loan origination software. The platform provides lenders with a modern system of record, customizable workflows for end-to-end mortgage loan fulfillment processes, and open, cloud-based APIs. The company was founded in 2020 by early Blend employees Mike Yu and Devon Yang. Investors backing Vesta include Andreessen Horowitz, Bain Capital Ventures, Conversion Capital, Index Ventures and Zigg Capital. For more information, visit: www.vesta.com.
About LoanPASS:
LoanPASS is rapidly becoming a force in the industry when it comes to rules-based loan decisioning for all lending products. The LoanPASS open APIs allow seamless integrations with leading CRM, POS, and LOS providers. LoanPASS empowers lenders with a no-code, SaaS application with unparalleled control over loan product, pricing, and underwriting decision output. LoanPASS targets a variety of lending sectors including mortgage investors, independent mortgage banks, private lenders, banks and credit unions. To learn more, visit the company’s website at LoanPASS.io.
LoanPASS.AI offers the industry’s first AI Chatbot for product, pricing, and eligibility decisions. With a mission to simplify and accelerate the loan application process, LoanPASS.AI connects borrowers with lenders through a completely virtual AI Chatbot experience, offering borrowers a secure and efficient way to confidentially shop, price and lock-in loan approvals. For more information, please visit LoanPASS.AI.
Media Contacts:
Bill Mitchell, CRO
LoanPASS
Direct: +1 561-254-5971
bmitchell@loanpass.io
Carrie Howe
Vesta
+1 415-216-0103
email us here