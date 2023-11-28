Marc Martel Returns to Miami for One Vision of QUEEN Concert on December 15
Tickets for the upcoming show at the James L. Knight Center are available on TicketmasterMIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The James L. Knight Center in downtown Miami is set to host a memorable evening celebrating the iconic hits of Queen, featuring the acclaimed artist Marc Martel. Scheduled for December 15, 2023, at 8:00 PM, One Vision of QUEEN promises to be a standout event, offering patrons a captivating experience that is sure to be a highlight of the holiday season.
Marc Martel, the Canadian singer-songwriter, gained international recognition in 2007 with his viral YouTube video of Queen's "Bohemian Rhapsody." Known for his vocals almost identical to Freddie Mercury, Martel was selected in 2011 to front the Queen tribute band One Vision of Queen.
On December 15, fans will be immersed in Queen's greatest hits, including favorites like "Bohemian Rhapsody," "We Will Rock You," "We Are The Champions," "Another One Bites The Dust," the iconic "Under Pressure" collaboration with David Bowie, and more. The James L. Knight Center will be the epicenter of a night filled with theatrical performances and eye-catching production.
Martel is renowned for his uncanny vocal resemblance to the late Freddie Mercury, so much so that he was cast to sing some of the vocals in the 2018 Bohemian Rhapsody movie. Martel has also appeared on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” and a performed with the surviving members of Queen on “American Idol.”
“Don't miss the chance to be part of an unforgettable night, where Martel's unparalleled artistry and Queen's timeless hits come together once again,” said Rafael Velasquez Stanbury, owner of Tiranube Entertainment. “Last year, Martel left audiences in awe with an extraordinary QUEEN tribute performance that surpassed all expectations. As we gear up for this year's concert on December 15 at the James L. Knight Center in Miami, the anticipation is palpable!”
Tickets to One Vision of QUEEN are on sale at https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/0D005EC58BBEAD4B. For more information, please visit https://onevisionofqueen.show/.
About the promoters
The One Vision of QUEEN show is possible thanks to local promoters U-Event and Tiranube Entertainment. With over 20 years of combined experience in live event promotion, the event promoters are dedicated to delivering extraordinary entertainment experiences to the Miami community. For more information, visit www.ueventgroup.com and www.tiranube.com.
###
Rafael Velasquez Stanbury
Tiranube Entertainment
+1 786-451-5517
rafael@tiranube.com