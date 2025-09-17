Fitness Factory Health Club Announces Acquisition of Glenpointe Fitness in Teaneck

Fitness Factory now operates 17 convenient locations across New Jersey and New York metro areas

This facility has a strong legacy of serving the greater Teaneck community, and we look forward to building on that tradition” — Dennis Cieri, Co-Managing Member of Fitness Factory Health Club

TEANECK, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fitness Factory Health Club, a leading fitness and wellness brand headquartered in Teaneck, NJ, is proud to announce the acquisition of The Spa at Glenpointe, a premier health and fitness center located within the luxurious Glenpointe Office and Hotel complex in Teaneck, NJ.The addition of the Teaneck location strengthens Fitness Factory’s growing footprint across the New Jersey and the New York metro area, enhancing the brand’s ability to synergistically provide state-of-the-art facilities, innovative training programs, and community-centered wellness opportunities while complementing the nearby Fitness Factory facilities in both Edgewater and Palisades Park, NJ.“Bringing this flagship trophy facility into the Fitness Factory family is an exciting milestone for us,” said Dennis Cieri, Co-Managing Member of Fitness Factory Health Club. “This facility has a strong legacy of serving the greater Teaneck community, and we look forward to building on that tradition by offering expanded services, upgraded programming, and the high-quality fitness experience our members expect.”This newest Fitness Factory will offer members a wide variety of fitness options including modern strength and cardio equipment, group fitness classes, personal training, a state of the art aquatic facility, and premiere wellness amenities. With the acquisition, Fitness Factory plans to integrate its signature training systems, technology-driven fitness solutions, and wellness programming to further elevate the member experience.“Expanding into Teaneck with this first class facility aligns perfectly with our growth strategy,” said Richard Scarpati, Co-Managing Member of Fitness Factory Health Club. “We are dedicated to continuing to serve existing members while also welcoming new members into a facility that reflects our commitment to health, community and value.”The Glenpointe acquisition reinforces Fitness Factory’s vision to be a leader in the regional health and wellness industry, continuing to expand its footprint through acquisitions, corporate-owned locations and franchising opportunities.Learn more about Fitness Factory Health Club at www.fitnessfactorygym.com About Fitness Factory Health ClubFitness Factory Health Club was founded in 1998 by lifelong friends Dennis Cieri and Richard Scarpati. Fitness Factory is an industry-leading fitness and wellness center with 17 convenient locations across New Jersey and New York. Renowned for its premium facilities and affordable programs tailored for both novice and seasoned fitness enthusiasts alike. Fitness Factory Health Club Group offers franchise opportunities for fitness entrepreneurs in the region. For more information, visit www.fitnessfactorygym.com ###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.