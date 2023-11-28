Cadco Teams with MarketBlast® to Hunt for Innovative Commerical Foodservice Equipment
EINPresswire.com/ -- For over 25 years, Cadco has been America’s leader in innovative commercial foodservice equipment. Their commitment to understanding the needs of the food service industry has earned them the reputation of the “performance leader in innovative foodservice appliances” with a vast selection. The company is continually focused on developing and discovering the latest innovations in all of their product categories, including convection ovens, hot plates, griddles, and catering equipment.
The brand’s interest in continuing to provide groundbreaking products in the foodservice industry has led them to team with MarketBlast®, the premier open innovation platform for submitting new, unique, and innovative products directly to companies. This collaboration enables Cadco to conduct a global product hunt for innovation and remain a pioneer in the commercial kitchen/foodservice market.
Presently the brand is seeking any products in the commercial foodservice equipment and appliance category. Submissions for the hunt can be made by all suppliers, manufacturers, startup companies, professional developers, and innovators with product innovation ranging from prototype stage through retail- ready products. To submit a product for review and consideration, create a free MarketBlast account at www.marketblast.com, add the product to your private account, search the keyword “Cadco” from the list of open hunts, and submit.
About Cadco
Since 1996, Cadco, Ltd. has become a leader in foodservice equipment. They set the highest standards and understand the needs in the foodservice industry. Experienced principals and a knowledgeable staff provide valuable information, supportive training, and reliable support - from technicians to chefs alike. Cadco is represented throughout the United States and Canada by a select group of sales representatives. Manufacturing, administration and distribution are headquartered in a modern facility in Winsted, Connecticut. For more information visit www.cadco-ltd.com.
About MarketBlast®
MarketBlast is the premier open innovation platform for submitting new, unique & innovative products directly to companies while offering a comprehensive membership platform for providing essential tools for managing licensing efforts.
MarketBlast is also a product submission & review automation platform for manufacturers, distributors and retailers that provides worldwide product hunt programs for discovering new, unique and innovative products. For more information, visit www.marketblast.com or email info@marketblast.com.
MarketBlast
