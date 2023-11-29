Americord Unveils New Branding and Website to Empower Expectant Families
Americord, a leader in the field of newborn stem cell banking, is thrilled to announce its reimagined website and brand.
The rebranding of Americord is more than a change in appearance; it signifies our evolution and commitment to pioneering advancements in the field of cord blood banking.”NEW JERSEY, SOMERSET, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Americord, a leader in the field of newborn stem cell banking, is thrilled to announce its reimagined website and brand. This strategic transformation reflects the company's commitment to innovation, excellence, and unwavering dedication to advancing the field of stem cell preservation.
As part of the rebrand, Americord has not only refreshed their visual identity, but has also redesigned their website - enhancing customer experiences to better meet the evolving needs of expectant parents seeking the best cord blood bank. The move represents a pivotal moment in the company's history, emphasizing its progressive approach to cord blood banking, while maintaining the highest standards of quality and reliability.
Americord's newly launched website offers a user-friendly and comprehensive resource to demystify biobanking. With a sleek and intuitive design, the site serves as a guiding light for parents-to-be, simplifying the intricate world of stem cell preservation. Navigating through the platform, parents will find a wealth of information and educational resources, equipping them with the knowledge needed to make informed decisions about their journey into biobanking.
The website directs users toward best-in-class stem cell banking options, ensuring that families have easy access to cutting-edge solutions that align with the latest developments in this groundbreaking field. When comparing cord blood banks, families will find that Americord offers the most advanced biobanking services. This is one of the many differentiators Americord highlights as a benefit and contrast to competitors such as Cord Blood Registry, ViaCord, and Cryo-Cell. Americord reaffirms their commitment to innovation by providing expecting families with the most up-to-date stem cell banking information, all found in one convenient place.
“The rebranding of Americord is more than a change in appearance; it signifies our evolution and commitment to pioneering advancements in the field of cord blood banking," said Marty Smithmyer, Co-CEO and Founder of Americord. "We are excited to usher in a new era of excellence, innovation, and support for families seeking to secure the future health of their loved ones."
Rooted in a dedication to innovation, this reimagined identity not only reflects the company's leadership in the present, but also underscores its ongoing dedication to pushing the boundaries of what is possible in the ever-evolving landscape of stem cell science. Americord positions themselves as a trailblazer, driving positive change and contributing significantly to the advancements that shape the future of medical research.
Americord helps parents plan for their family’s future today, by securing the health of their child tomorrow. As the #1 parent choice for stem cell banking, expecting families will find that informed parents choose Americord.
Visit Americord’s website here - www.americordblood.com
About Americord
Americord is an industry leader in preserving stem cells from umbilical cord blood, umbilical cord tissue, and the amniotic membrane of the placenta, allowing parents to help keep their families healthy for life by preserving cells for future use. Americord also develops therapeutics from these tissues to improve clinical outcomes for the general population. Americord is registered with the FDA and is committed to operating within the highest ethical and regulatory standards.
