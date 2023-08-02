Americord Announces the Promotion of Dr. Shanlong Jiang to Laboratory Director
Americord announces the promotion of Dr. Shanlong Jiang to Laboratory Director. This promotion comes in recognition of Dr. Jiang’s exceptional contributions.
What truly sets Shanlong apart is his unique combination of operational acumen and innovative creativity.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Americord, a leading private stem cell bank, is thrilled to announce the promotion of Dr. Shanlong Jiang to the position of Laboratory Director. This promotion is effective immediately and comes in recognition of Dr. Jiang’s exceptional contributions and dedication to the company.
— Charlie Boyer, Co-CEO of Americord
Dr. Jiang has been an integral part of Americord's success for over two years, having served as the Laboratory Manager with exemplary leadership and commitment. With a strong background in cellular therapies and medical research, he has worked among some of the most globally-recognized stem cell organizations, including the National Cord Blood Program of New York Blood Center and the Foundation for the Accreditation of Cellular Therapy. His wealth of experience and expertise in the field have been instrumental in transforming the lab into a consistently efficient operation, which has recently achieved the prestigious AABB accreditation, a testament to the highest standards of quality and excellence.
One of Dr. Jiang’s most remarkable achievements during his tenure as Laboratory Manager was the pioneering of Americord's cutting-edge exosome product. Leveraging his visionary insights and unwavering determination, Dr. Jiang transformed a concept into a tangible reality, solidifying Americord's position as a key player in the biobanking industry.
“What truly sets Shanlong apart is his unique combination of operational acumen and innovative creativity,” said Charlie Boyer, co-CEO of Americord. “He has a remarkable ability to focus on even the smallest details while simultaneously keeping the big picture in mind. This exceptional skill set exemplifies Americord's core value, "Excellence is in our DNA," as he consistently delivers unparalleled results.”
Dr. Shanlong Jiang's new role as Laboratory Director will see him take on even greater responsibilities, overseeing the continued advancement of Americord's laboratory operations and driving innovation to new heights. With his exceptional leadership and commitment to excellence, Americord is poised to continue its trajectory as an industry leader in stem cell banking and therapeutic development.
About Americord
Americord is the industry leader in preserving stem cells from umbilical cord blood, umbilical cord tissue, and the amniotic membrane of the placenta, allowing parents to help keep their families healthy for life by preserving cells for future use. Americord also develops therapeutics from these tissues to improve clinical outcomes for the general population. Americord is registered with the FDA and is committed to operating within the highest ethical and regulatory standards. Americord acknowledges that exosomes are not FDA-approved for use in treatments or products. Americord does not claim exosomes have any current therapeutic benefit. The client understands that they bank their child’s exosomes for use in clinical trials and research which may provide utility in the future.
