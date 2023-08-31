Americord Introduces Exosome Banking for Mothers, Expanding their Services Beyond Biobanking for Newborns
Americord, a leader in the biobanking industry, is proud to announce the addition of maternal exosome banking to their suite of health-focused services.
Americord, a leader in the biobanking industry, is proud to announce the addition of maternal exosome banking to their suite of health-focused services. This step marks a significant advancement in medical science and reinforces Americord's commitment to providing cutting-edge solutions for the entire families' health and well-being.
— Martin Smithmyer, CEO and Founder of Americord
Exosomes are tiny, extracellular vesicles that initiate cell-to-cell communication by shuttling cellular components to other cells. Pre-clinical research has shown that exosomes may regulate immune responses, wound healing, and cell growth and development.
Their potential in various therapeutic applications has garnered considerable attention in recent years. In October 2022, Americord announced the addition of exosome banking for newborns. By expanding their exosome banking services to mothers, Americord is at the forefront of innovation, empowering families with a more extensive array of options to safeguard their health.
With maternal exosome banking, expecting mothers can preserve these valuable exosomes derived from maternal sources during pregnancy. The collected exosomes can then be potentially used in regenerative therapies for the mother.
"We are thrilled to introduce exosome banking for mothers, a groundbreaking service that takes our commitment to personalized and innovative healthcare to new heights," said Martin Smithmyer, CEO and Founder of Americord. "By expanding our exosome banking services to encompass mothers, we aim to harness the full potential of regenerative medicine and empower families with enhanced medical options."
The process of isolating and extracting exosomes is seamless and non-invasive. It involves the collection of exosomes from the mother's biological materials during pregnancy and post-delivery, making it a safe and painless procedure for both the mother and child. These exosomes are then carefully preserved at Americord's state-of-the-art facility, adhering to the highest industry standards.
Today, there are currently no FDA-approved treatments, but researchers and scientists are studying these tiny vesicles for more than 100 clinical trials researching numerous applications for exosomes. These clinical trials include treatments for pancreatic cancer, lung cancer, metastatic melanoma, platelet function, blood coagulation and inflammatory diseases, and neuro-degeneration.
About Americord
Americord is an industry leader in preserving stem cells from umbilical cord blood, umbilical cord tissue, and the amniotic membrane of the placenta, allowing parents to help keep their families healthy for life by preserving cells for future use. Americord also develops therapeutics from these tissues to improve clinical outcomes for the general population. Americord is registered with the FDA and is committed to operating within the highest ethical and regulatory standards.
Disclosure:
The ultimate use of stem cells derived from newborn umbilical cord blood, perinatal tissues, or exosomes will be determined by the clinical researcher or treating physician, who will consider, among other things, whether they are applicable for the condition and whether they should come from the patient or a suitable donor. There is no guarantee that treatments being studied in the laboratory, clinical trials, or regenerative medicine will be available in the future. Americord acknowledges that exosomes are not FDA-approved for use in treatments or products. Americord does not claim exosomes have any therapeutic benefit. The client understands that they bank exosomes for use in clinical trials and research. Exosomes banking is not currently available to California-based clients.
Casey Stoneman Roberson
Americord Registry®
