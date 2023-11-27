(Subscription required) Kalra, a graduate of Georgetown Law School, worked as a deputy public defender in Santa Clara County for 11 years before he was elected to the San Jose City Council in 2008. Eight years later he joined the state Assembly and now represents much of San Jose and eastern Santa Clara County.
You just read:
Former Deputy Public Defender Ash Kalra Named Chair of Assembly Judiciary Committee
