La Jolla Lawyer Among 23 Attorneys Disbarred by State Bar of California

La Jolla Lawyer Among 23 Attorneys Disbarred by State Bar of CaliforniaMartin.Novitski
Thu, 11/23/2023 - 14:19
NewsLink
The State Bar of California has announced the disbarment of 23 attorneys in the third quarter of 2023, including one from La Jolla found to have forged clients’ signatures.
