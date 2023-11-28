Digital Beachhead listed as "Trusted Path to Cybersecurity Peace of Mind"

US Insider features Digital Beachhead as the small to midsize business virtual Chief Information Security Officer (vCISO) pioneer in cybersecurity.

— Mike Crandall

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Digital Beachhead, a leading cybersecurity firm, has been featured in US Insider as the "Trusted Path to Cybersecurity Peace of Mind" for their innovative Virtual Chief Information Security Officer (vCISO) offering. This recognition highlights the company's commitment to providing top-notch cybersecurity solutions to small and mid-sized businesses, a segment often overlooked by larger firms.

As cyber threats continue to evolve and become more sophisticated, it is crucial for businesses of all sizes to have a strong cybersecurity strategy in place. However, many small and mid-sized businesses lack the resources and expertise to effectively protect themselves against these threats. This is where Digital Beachhead's vCISO offering comes in, acting as an intermediary between the IT department and senior management to ensure an affordable, comprehensive and tailored cybersecurity plan.

"We are honored to be recognized by US Insider as the 'Trusted Path to Cybersecurity Peace of Mind'," said Mike Crandall, CEO of Digital Beachhead. "Our mission has always been to make cybersecurity accessible and affordable for small and mid-sized businesses. With our vCISO offering, we are able to bridge the gap between IT and senior management, providing a holistic approach to cybersecurity that gives our clients peace of mind." Our 24/7/365 endpoint monitoring solutions are under $1 a day per device.

Digital Beachhead's vCISO offering has already helped numerous businesses strengthen their cybersecurity posture, ensure compliance and protect their sensitive data. By focusing on the often neglected segment of small and mid-sized businesses, Digital Beachhead is making a significant impact in the fight against cyber threats. With this latest recognition from US Insider, the company's reputation as a trusted and reliable cybersecurity partner continues to grow.

About

Digital Beachhead Inc is a Certified Service Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business as defined by the Small Business and Veteran Administrations. We seek to build customer trust and corporate value by delivering Cybersecurity and Consulting Services Solutions in inventive economical ways. This is accomplished by maintaining high personal and professional standards in service, reliability, innovation and cost control for our customers. Our goal is to provide the right services at the right price, at the right time while implementing an open, sharing corporate culture. We will enable our customer’s success through competitive pricing, tailored solutions, and interactive relationships. Digital Beachhead provides full-spectrum Cyber Risk Management Services to include; Virtual Chief Information Security Officer (vCISO), Virtual Chief Information Officer (vCIO), DFARS NIST 800-171 Compliance Support, CMMC Support (Certified 3CPAO), Cyber Risk Assessments, Penetration/Vulnerability Testing, 24/7 Systems Monitoring, Executive Cyber Training, Employee Cyber Awareness Training and Governance compliance (CMMC, HIPAA, NIST, Etc) We have extensive experience within the Federal and Commercial market space with a long and personal history supporting the Department of Defense and other Federal Agencies. Digital Beachhead has focused that experience to expand our services into the commercial market supporting small to medium sized businesses. Our commitment to the customer is to satisfy requirements after establishing a strong rapport and relationship which facilitates the exchange of technical information leading to a solid implementation of the final technical solution.

