Digital Beachhead listed as "Trusted Path to Cybersecurity Peace of Mind"

Digital Beachhead vCISO

US Insider features Digital Beachhead as the small to midsize business virtual Chief Information Security Officer (vCISO) pioneer in cybersecurity.

We are honored to be recognized by US Insider as the 'Trusted Path to Cybersecurity Peace of Mind'” — Mike Crandall

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Digital Beachhead, a leading cybersecurity firm, has been featured in US Insider as the "Trusted Path to Cybersecurity Peace of Mind" for their innovative Virtual Chief Information Security Officer (vCISO) offering. This recognition highlights the company's commitment to providing top-notch cybersecurity solutions to small and mid-sized businesses, a segment often overlooked by larger firms.

As cyber threats continue to evolve and become more sophisticated, it is crucial for businesses of all sizes to have a strong cybersecurity strategy in place. However, many small and mid-sized businesses lack the resources and expertise to effectively protect themselves against these threats. This is where Digital Beachhead's vCISO offering comes in, acting as an intermediary between the IT department and senior management to ensure an affordable, comprehensive and tailored cybersecurity plan.

"We are honored to be recognized by US Insider as the 'Trusted Path to Cybersecurity Peace of Mind'," said Mike Crandall, CEO of Digital Beachhead. "Our mission has always been to make cybersecurity accessible and affordable for small and mid-sized businesses. With our vCISO offering, we are able to bridge the gap between IT and senior management, providing a holistic approach to cybersecurity that gives our clients peace of mind." Our 24/7/365 endpoint monitoring solutions are under $1 a day per device.

Digital Beachhead's vCISO offering has already helped numerous businesses strengthen their cybersecurity posture, ensure compliance and protect their sensitive data. By focusing on the often neglected segment of small and mid-sized businesses, Digital Beachhead is making a significant impact in the fight against cyber threats. With this latest recognition from US Insider, the company's reputation as a trusted and reliable cybersecurity partner continues to grow.

For more information on Digital Beachhead and their vCISO offering, please visit their website at www.digitalbeachhead.com.