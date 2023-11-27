CBP officers seize over $2.7 million in methamphetamine at Colombia-Solidarity Bridge

LAREDO, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations officers assigned to the Colombia-Solidarity Bridge seized methamphetamine that totaled over $2,700,000 in street value.

“Seizures like this aim to prevent the trafficking of narcotics into our country, preserve public safety and enforce drug laws,” said Port Director Alberto Flores, Laredo Port of Entry. “CBP officers employ various methods of inspections to identify and confiscate illegal substances before they harm our communities.”

Buckets containing 302 pounds of liquid methamphetamine seized by CBP officers at Laredo Port of Entry.

The seizure occurred on Wednesday, Nov. 22, at the Colombia-Solidarity Bridge, when a CBP officer referred a 41-year-old male Mexican citizen driving a 2004 Ford F350 for secondary inspection. Following a canine and non-intrusive inspection system examination, CBP officers discovered a total of 302 pounds of alleged methamphetamine within the vehicle.

The narcotics had a street value of $2,781,318.

CBP seized the narcotics and one vehicle. The driver was arrested. Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) special agents are investigating the seizure.

