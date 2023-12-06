Rome Media Live and Influencer Fight League Present IFL Holiday Brawl For All at Miccosukee Casino in Miami on Dec. 8

Nick Nack Pattiwhack and SlapForCash headline the Influencer Fight League Holiday Brawl For All: Redefining Combat Sports at Miccosukee Casino and Resort in Miami, Florida on Dec. 8, 2023

IFL Holiday Brawl For All includes a stellar lineup of musical performances hosted by Dr. Ruthy featuring Rocio Flores, Supreme Papi, Legendary performer and producer Fame Faiella, Christian Ortiz, and up-and-coming urban singer C-Thianny Keinny.

Rome Media Live, a minority, Latino, woman-owned business, is a promotion, production, and streaming company founded by Ruth Y. Molina (Doctora Ruthy) and John Braden.

IFL is a leading organization in the dynamic world of influencer combat sports. By blending family-friendly entertainment with innovative approaches, IFL is on a mission to reshape the combat sports landscape.

IFL, a gateway to the $9 billion combat sports industry, is family entertainment showcasing influencers Nick Nack Pattiwhack and SlapForCash as the main event

Influencer Fight League is paving the way for the new generation with its unique fusion of combat sports and entertainment.”
— David Christopher, IFL CEO
MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Influencer Fight League (IFL) and Rome Media Live present the IFL Holiday Brawl For All, a family friendly combat sport event set on December 8 at the Miccosukee Casino & Resort, 500 SW 177th Ave, Miami, FL 33194. Doors open at 6 p.m.

IFL, known as the gateway to a dynamic $9 billion global industry, is poised to change combat sports through a contemporary and family friendly lens. The Holiday Brawl For All promises an eventful lineup, featuring social media influencers battling it out in 12 bouts on December 8, with influencer title defenses and pro exhibition bouts.

"The IFL Holiday Brawl For All is not just a sporting event; it's a cultural phenomenon that promises to leave an indelible mark on the world of entertainment," said David Christopher, IFL CEO. "The Main Event clash between Nick Nack Pattiwhack and SlapForCash will be a showdown that will keep fans attention." Gee "the Cutman" Perez makes a comeback after his defeat against Bryce Hall, adding another layer to the evening against opponent Brendan Kelly aka The USA Saiyan, pledging, "I will put my money where my mouth is with a $5,000 payout from my own pocket if USA Saiyan can beat me."

Local favorite Bryan 'El Gallo' Duran will go head-to-head with Jim Pulgar, and Albert Ochoa is set to defend his Influencer title against Suede “The Plug God” in what is one of the highlights of the night. Both fighters, known as IFL crowd favorites, will now face each other in a battle lauded as the fight of the night.

Ruth Y. Molina (known as Doctora Ruthy), CEO of Rome Media Live, emphasized the significance of this event as their inaugural production, said, "We are incorporating sports, music, fashion, and art, bringing it to one of the sexiest cities in the world. The confidence and receptiveness we have received as a minority, Latino, woman-owned business has been rewarding. This show will be one where legends are created."

The Holiday Brawl For All isn't just about combat sports; it's an entertainment package true to its name. Alongside the influencer bouts, the event has a stellar lineup of musical performances hosted by Dr. Ruthy featuring singing competition finalist Rocio Flores, Supreme Papi, legendary performer and producer Fame Faiella, Christian Ortiz, and up-and-coming urban singer C-Thianny Keinny.

"IFL is paving the way for the new generation with its unique fusion of combat sports and entertainment. Exciting matchups between today's top social media stars, the best athletes, musical performances, and so much more," said Christopher. "IFL is an experience you don’t want to miss."

With a global reach spanning more than 60 countries, the IFL Holiday Brawl For All provides a great opportunity to connect with a diverse and engaged audience. The event promises to continue to redefine combat sports, combining family-friendly entertainment with innovative approaches, such as IFL's 5-year-old ring announcer, Killa Cam and industry-leading bouts such as the first tag-team boxing match, and the pillow fight.

Tickets for the event are available at EventsSmarter.com. For those unable to attend in person, the event will be available via PPV on ROMEMedia.live, FIT Tv, and FITE TV.

For media credentials or interview requests, contact Marie Lemelle at 213-27-7827 or MarieLemelle@PlatinumStarPR.com.

About Influencer Fight League (IFL)
IFL is a leading organization in the dynamic world of influencer combat sports. By blending family-friendly entertainment with innovative approaches, IFL is on a mission to reshape the combat sports landscape. With a global reach spanning over 60 countries, IFL connects with a diverse and engaged audience, providing unparalleled experiences in every event.

About Rome Media Live
Rome Media Live, a minority, Latino, woman-owned business, is a promotion, production, and streaming company founded by Ruth Y. Molina (Doctora Ruthy) and John Braden. With a focus on incorporating sports, music, fashion, and art, Rome Media Live aims to deliver exhilarating and fast-paced entertainment experiences. Rome Media Live has partnerships with IFL, BKFC, WBO, ABA, CBO, VMG, and others.

Event Details:
Influencer Fight League Holiday Brawl For All
Date: December 8, 2023
Location: Miccosukee Casino & Resort, Miami, Florida
Tickets: EventsSmarter.com/IFL
PPV: ROMEMedia.live, FIT Tv, FITE TV

Follow the Fighters, Entertainers and Promoters on Social Media:

Fighters @nicknpattiwhack_ @slapforcash2.0 @slapforcash
@bryanelgalloduran @jimpulgar
@bkfc_the_cutman @usasaiyan
@official.jobedcollazo1 @douglas_marroquin21
@albertochoa05 @godcarleon

Promoters
@imtheofficialjoshua @raynelomgmt @david_christopher_official @chrisshows @doctoraruthy

Entertainers
@resaltarecords @rociofloresmx @therealsupremepapi @famefaiella @cthian_keiiny @cristianortiz.oficial

Commentators
@moisesmuchomas @yolilaespanola @clubmiamitv

PPV @fittv @fitetv @romemedia.live

#boxing #influencers #models #singers #music #miami #instagood #combatsports #sports
#artbasel #miami #romemedia #capcut #artbasel #instafashion #Tickets #events #livemusic #performance #platinumstarpr

Marie Y. Lemelle, MBA
Platinum Star Public Relations, Inc.
+1 213-276-7827
