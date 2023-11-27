Submit Release
Man Arrested for Armed Carjacking in Northeast

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District announce a man has been arrested for an armed carjacking that occurred on Friday, November 24, 2023, in the 400 Block of H Street, Northeast.

At approximately 8:28 p.m., the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect brandished a handgun and took the victim’s moped. The suspect fled the scene with the moped.

The moped was equipped with GPS tracking. Responding officers were able to track the moped and located the suspect pushing it down the street.

25-year-old Damion Bullock, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Armed Carjacking (Gun) and Carrying a Pistol Without a License.

CCN: 23192292

