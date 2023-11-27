Local San Clemente Christmas Toy Drive collects toys that will be destinated to critically-ill children on December 5th
The local resident Christina Smallwood, a special needs mom, is the soul behind the initiativeSAN CLEMENTE, CA, USA, November 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the city of San Clemente, CA, a local resident is collecting unwrapped toys for critically ill children Miracles for Kids serves. Donations will be collected on December 5th outside of Melrose in the OC, and will be redirected to Miracles do Kids, a non-profit organization that helps families with critically-ill children fight bankruptcy, homelessness, hunger and depression.
The soul behind this initiative is Christina Smallwood, entrepreneur, celebrity hairstylist and mom of three children. As a special needs family, Christina is no stranger to spending time in the hospital and worrying about her child’s health. This year, she wanted to help brighten the holidays for those spending theirs there. The toys will be for Adopt a Family of Miracles for Kids. The organization put together a little “toy store” in the office for the moms to come and shop for their kids. “These families are already going through unimaginable situations, so we want to help take a little bit of the burden in this season”, says Christina.
The toys can be dropped off at the outside of Melrose store in the OC, 144 Avenida Del Mar, San Clemente, CA 92672, from 9 AM to 12 PM on December 5th. To find other ways to help you can check in with Christina’s Instagram or visit christinaasmallwood.campsite.bio and miraclesforkids.org.
