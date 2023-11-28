Métis Crossing Celebrates Dual Honors as Travel + Leisure and Afar Magazine Acknowledge Excellence
The cultural destination was featured among '50 Best Places to Travel in 2024' by Travel + Leisure and in Afar's '7 Best Indigenous-Owned Hotels in Canada.
We are humbled and honored to be recognized by Travel + Leisure and Afar Magazine. These accolades are a testament to our commitment to preserving and sharing the vibrant Métis culture.”SMOKY LAKE, AB, CANADA, November 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Métis Crossing, Alberta’s first major Métis cultural destination, is proud to announce its recent accolades from two renowned travel publications. Travel + Leisure has recognized Métis Crossing as one of the "50 Best Places to Travel in 2024," while Afar Magazine celebrates the destination as one of the "7 Best Indigenous–Owned Hotels and Resorts in Canada."
— Juanita Marois, CEO
In Travel + Leisure's prestigious list, Métis Crossing stood out among the carefully curated selection of the "50 Best Places to Travel in 2024." The recognition highlights the destination's exceptional offerings, including the innovative Sky Watching Domes, the culturally rich Cultural Gathering Centre, and the inviting campgrounds. Thoughtful and curious travelers are encouraged to explore the unique experiences that Métis Crossing has to offer, making it a must-visit destination in 2024.
Afar Magazine's acknowledgment further solidifies Métis Crossing's position as a leading Indigenous-owned destination in Canada. The Lodge at Métis Crossing, a 40-room boutique lodge designed by Métis architect Tiffany Shaw, takes center stage in Afar Magazine's feature. Located on historical Métis River lots, the lodge and Cultural Gathering Centre authentically convey Métis culture and historical character, mirroring the charm of the area's original buildings. The wooden features pay homage to the river lot properties traditionally owned by Métis families, providing guests with a unique and immersive experience.
Métis Crossing offers an array of amenities and activities for guests, from a large fireplace and taxidermied white bison in the Lodge to Métis-style patchwork quilts adorning guest room beds. The Cultural Gathering Centre houses a restaurant and a gift shop, while showcasing the rich history of the Métis people. Visitors can also enjoy the outdoor offerings, including a campground, sky-watching domes, cross-country ski trails, and a skating rink.
Juanita Marois, CEO of Métis Crossing, expressed her gratitude for both honors, stating, "We are humbled and honored to be recognized by Travel + Leisure and Afar Magazine. These accolades are a testament to our commitment to preserving and sharing the vibrant Métis culture. Métis Crossing is not just a destination; it's an immersive journey through history, tradition, and natural beauty."
As Métis Crossing continues to captivate travelers with its unique blend of cultural experiences and breathtaking surroundings, these prestigious recognitions further affirm its status as a top destination in 2024.
James Falls
CIPR Communications
+14038368249 ext.
james@ciprcommunications.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram