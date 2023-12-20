Planning Advice from Wedding Professionals: Why Couples Should Choose Their Wedding Venue First

A joyous Thursday wedding at Sierra La Verne by Wedgewood Weddings A beautiful weekday wedding at Mountain View Ranch by Wedgewood Weddings

Couples should prioritize their wedding venue selection before setting a date. Find out why the experts at Wedgewood Weddings suggest this approach.

The wedding industry has seen major growth in celebrations happening every day of the week. We encourage couples to think outside the box and prioritize securing the venue they love.” — Bill Zaruka, CEO

TEMECULA, CA, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With engagement season officially here, newly engaged couples often feel pressure to set a wedding date right away. In fact, one of the first questions people often hear after sharing their engagement with family and friends is, “When’s the date?” However, the wedding planning experts at Wedgewood Weddings advise finding the right venue first, before setting a date.

“The venue sets the stage for the entire event,” said Alyssa Keith, event expert at Wedgewood Weddings. Keith has been helping couples plan their big day since 2011 and has given this advice to thousands of couples. “By touring venues first, couples can see if a location matches their ideal aesthetic and then find a date that works.”

Keith advises couples to research venue options that fit their wedding vision first, whether that’s a historic mansion, intimate vineyard, or sprawling garden. Couples should tour spaces in person when possible to get a feel for the ambiance and layout.

"I always recommend that couples pick their venue first before cementing a date. Venues book up quickly, so it’s helpful to keep an open mind before getting attached to a certain date,” Keith explains. “When you find a venue you click with, it’s easier to then choose a date that venue can accommodate.”

In addition to prioritizing venue over date, engaged couples may also want to explore holding their nuptials on a weekday instead of the traditional Saturday. Historically, weddings have taken place on all days of the week, as exemplified by famous couples like Abraham Lincoln and Mary Todd's wedding on a Friday back in 1842 or Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' Sunday nuptials in 2012.

“We’re seeing more interest in weekday weddings now because couples are realizing there are several advantages,” said Keith. Weekday weddings provide greater date flexibility when securing a preferred venue. Instead of competing for one of 52 Saturday dates in a year, opening up to a weekday expands options. Venues also tend to offer reduced rates on weekdays. For out-of-town guests, flights and hotel rooms are typically less expensive booking weekday travel versus weekends.

Keith emphasizes that couples shouldn’t worry about inconveniencing guests with a weekday date. “Your VIP guests will absolutely celebrate you any day—they’ll be focused on supporting you during this important milestone, not the day of the week.”

When love beckons, the calendar is merely a backdrop. For couples smitten with love, every day can be the ideal setting for heartfelt vows. Take Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden’s Monday wedding, a day that radiated with their unique love story. Or Karlie Kloss and Josh Kushner's Thursday ceremony, a midweek testament to their undying affection. And let's not overlook this year's Friday wedding of Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup, a weekday celebration brimming with intimacy and charm. True love doesn't wait for the weekend. It's spontaneous, sincere, and beautifully unique, turning any day of the week into a moment of lifelong commitment and joy.

