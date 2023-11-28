Insigniam Recognizes Outstanding Achievements of Founding Partner, Nathan Rosenberg
Nathan Rosenberg, Insigniam Founding Partner was recently recognized for his contribution to the fields of leadership, management and scouting.PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Insigniam, an international management consulting firm, announces the recent professional achievements of one of its founding partners, Nathan Rosenberg. Most notably, in October, he was co-opted to serve on the Board of Directors of the World Scout Foundation.
He was welcomed to the Board by the Honorary Chairman, His Majesty the King of Sweden, Carl XVI Gustaf, and the Board Chairman, His Royal Highness the Crown Prince of Luxembourg, Guillaume. Mr. Rosenberg will serve on the Foundation’s investment committee. He and his wife, Karen, were inducted into the Baden-Powell Fellowship in Kandersteg, Switzerland.
Additionally, in October he was re-elected to the Board of Directors of the Boy Scouts of America, on which he has served for the last fifteen years.
A founding partner at Insigniam, Mr. Rosenberg has over thirty-eight years of experience as a trusted partner to senior executives of the world’s best-run companies. Mr. Rosenberg has worked with organizations to catalyze breakthrough results, to develop and install corporate cultures that give competitive advantage and pull for the fulfillment of CEOs’ agendas, and to execute complex enterprise-wide transformations. Mr. Rosenberg’s recent achievements underscore his remarkable contributions to transforming the fields of leadership and management, as well as to the world of scouting.
“It has been my honor to serve on the BSA’s executive committee during what was the most difficult period in our organization’s history. Now having been sponsored to serve the funding of the international scouting movement is one of the great privileges of my life. Considering the men and women who currently serve on the Foundation’s Board, I am humbled. I am committed to bringing the lessons that I have learned from Insigniam’s great clients, from my colleagues, and from my Brother, Werner Erhard, to the Board’s effectiveness.” –Nathan Rosenberg, Insigniam Founding Partner
About Insigniam
In the face of complex problems and rapid change, business as usual is not enough. To succeed, leaders must breathe life into big ideas and bold commitments. Over thirty-five years ago, Insigniam pioneered the field of organizational transformation and is a trusted partner to senior executives of the world’s best-run companies for whom speed to breakthrough, innovation and transformation are imperatives.
About the World Scout Foundation
The World Scout Foundation develops and strengthens the impact of Scouting worldwide through the provision of financial and other resources to the World Organisation of the Scout Movement. It unites select philanthropic institutions, corporate investment and government support with a phenomenal global network of passionate and dedicated individual supporters of Scouting, “Baden-Powell Fellows” give their time and resources and lend their name and networks to help young people to create a better world.
About the Boy Scouts of America
The Boy Scouts of America (BSA) provides the nation’s foremost youth program of character development and values-based leadership training which helps young people be “Prepared. For Life.®” The Scouting organization is composed of more than 1 million youth members between the ages of 5 and 21 and more than 628,000 volunteers throughout the United States and its territories.
