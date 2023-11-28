Oak Valley Hospital District's Success Story Unveiled

With i2i, Oak Valley Hospital District accomplished its quality goals and return on investment.

i2i has delivered significant value for Oak Valley Hospital District and allows our staff to focus on patient needs versus technology.”
— David Rodrigues, VP of Administrative Services
FRANKLIN, TN, USA, November 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the heart of Oakdale, California, Oak Valley Hospital District has emerged as a beacon of healthcare excellence. Boasting a 150-skilled nursing bed facility and 35 general acute care beds, the district serves a dynamic community of 83,401. Faced with the challenge of reporting and improving Quality Program performance, the district sought a transformative solution.

Oak Valley Hospital District chose to partner with i2i Population Health for its i2iTracks solution. This innovative tool not only automated quality management and care coordination processes but also enabled Oak Valley to achieve a remarkable 100% in quality performance payments over five years for PRIME. Beyond metrics, the platform played a pivotal role during an unplanned system outage in 2021, with i2i Messaging ensuring uninterrupted communication. As Lillie Avant, Population Health Coordinator, puts it, "Every step of the way, they [i2i] have been there…making it easy and powerful for Oak Valley."

This success story highlights not only the tangible results achieved but also the collaborative journey between Oak Valley Hospital District and i2i Population Health. Remarkably, Oak Valley achieved a return on investment in less than six months, underscoring the efficiency and impact of this transformative partnership. Read the full story to delve into the details of this healthcare transformation.

i2i is the nation’s largest population health technology company serving the underserved, safety net, and complex populations, through community health centers (FQHCs), critical access and community hospitals, behavioral health clinics, HCCN and primary care associations, and managed care organizations (health plans). With over 23 years of experience spanning 40 states and 30 million lives, i2i was granted the 2023 Sector Innovator Award for Population Health by the Acenda Institute.

