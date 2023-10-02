i2i Population Health Successfully Completes SOC 2® Audit

About

i2i is the nation’s largest population health technology company serving the underserved, safety net, and complex populations, through community health centers (FQHCs), critical access and community hospitals, behavioral health clinics, HCCN and primary care associations, and managed care organizations (health plans). With over 23 years of experience spanning 40 states and 30 million lives, i2i was granted the 2023 Sector Innovator Award for Population Health by the Acenda Institute.