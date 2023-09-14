i2i Population Health Platform Fuels Mammoth Hospital's Remarkable Quality Score Enhancements

i2iTracks® Directly Supports Improvements in Quality Scores Across Multiple Programs

With i2i, we went from manually tracking quality measures to an automated PHM platform allowing participation in several quality programs. And, we are now able to uncover more opportunities for grants”
— Kate Britton, Population Health Manager, at Mammoth Hospital
FRANKLIN, TN, USA, September 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- i2i Population Health, a premier national population health technology platform dedicated to serving complex populations, is thrilled to unveil the Mammoth Hospital Case Study.

Mammoth Hospital, a critical access facility boasting 17 beds and overseeing 12 outpatient clinics in the scenic Mammoth Lakes, California, has witnessed remarkable improvements in its quality scores following the integration of i2i Population Health. These improvements span across various programs, including the Quality Incentive Program (QIP) and ACO shared savings.

i2i is delighted to showcase this impactful case study, highlighting Mammoth Hospital's achievements. Leveraging i2i's Population Health Platform, Mammoth Hospital gained immediate real-time performance insights, supporting both the health of the organization and proactive management of community health initiatives.

Within just three months post-implementation, Mammoth Hospital achieved a positive return on investment (ROI) with i2iTracks, resulting in over $2 million in newfound quality revenue and labor savings. The hospital has also realized substantial time savings and anticipates an ROI of approximately $12 million over the contract's duration.

About

i2i is the nation’s largest population health technology company serving the underserved, safety net, and complex populations, through community health centers (FQHCs), critical access and community hospitals, behavioral health clinics, HCCN and primary care associations, and managed care organizations (health plans). With over 23 years of experience spanning 40 states and 30 million lives, i2i was granted the 2023 Sector Innovator Award for Population Health by the Acenda Institute.

