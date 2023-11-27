Pope Francis to Inaugurate Faith Pavilion at COP28 Joined By 300+ Faith Representatives and Organisations Calling for Urgent Climate Action

– At COP28, the first-ever Faith Pavilion will bring interfaith cooperation to a global stage, to inspire ambitious goals and to call for concrete commitments on climate change

– Over 300 faith leaders, public figures and experts, alongside 70+ leading faith-based organisations, representing 45 countries, will participate in programming at the Faith Pavilion during COP28

– Pope Francis to inaugurate the Faith Pavilion on Sunday 3 December at 9am, followed by a series of more than 60 events to engage faith communities and policymakers, throughout COP28.

Dubai, 27 November 2023 – His Holiness Pope Francis will inaugurate the first-ever Faith Pavilion on Sunday 3rd December 2023, at the upcoming United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28), following his appeal to world leaders at the World Climate Action Summit.

A joint event of faith leaders will also be held at the UN Climate Action Zone, during which the interfaith movement will present five key policy asks to negotiators, including interfaith support for a Fossil-Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty.

Over 300 faith representatives and public figures are expected alongside 70+ leading faith-based organisations at the Faith Pavilion, a dedicated space for different religions, traditions, and perspectives to come together to achieve a better future for planet Earth and humanity.

The Pavilion will also house the Tree of Conscience – a tree collectively planted by 28 high-level faith leaders from over 19 faiths and denominations during the Global Faith Leaders Summit on climate change this past November in Abu Dhabi.

Inclusive collaboration and dialogue

The Faith Pavilion is a pioneering space designed to be the focal point for fostering meaningful interfaith collaboration and engagement, with the goal of catalysing effective and ambitious climate action. The space will host dialogues and sessions promoting climate justice collaboration among religious and Indigenous representatives, scientists, young people, and political leaders.

The full programme has now been announced for the Faith Pavilion, featuring over 60 sessions covering issues ranging from nature restoration, investment, and loss and damage, to displaced communities, youth leadership and feminist climate justice.

The Pavilion will host high-profile speakers representing different organisations, disciplines and religious traditions for opening remarks and fireside chats, including:

· Sadhguru, founder and head of the Isha Foundation

· High Commissioner of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi

· Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, founder of The Art of Living foundation

· Adil Najam, President, WWF International

· Seychelles President Wavel Ramkalawan

· United Nations Special Rapporteur on freedom of religion or belief Nazila Ghanea

· World Evangelical Alliance General-Secretary Archbishop Dr. Thomas Schirrmacher

· Founder and CEO of the Council for Inclusive Capitalism Lynn Forester de Rothschild

· Indonesian American climate activist Nana Firman

· Canadian environmental activist Kehkashan Basu

The full programme can be accessed here: https://drive.google.com/file/d/179lIMdSxAxM3OTUCjTxqkILgENh4GCb3/view?usp=sharing.

Throughout the conference, the Faith Pavilion will also host discussion groups, youth cafes, daily prayers and pastoral care for negotiators.

Faith Pavilion session highlights include: