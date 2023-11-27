Wags and Walks Dog Rescue Saves Injured Puppies One Paw at a Time

Flannel, Mittens, Socks, and Boots (not pictured) were in severe state of illness and injury until saved by Wags and Walks dog rescue.

This GivingTuesday, Wags and Walks Dog Rescue Focuses Efforts to Raise Much Need Funds for Dogs in Need of Medical Attention.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wags and Walks, a beacon of hope for ill or injured dogs in need, is gearing up for a special mission this GivingTuesday. On November 28, 2023, they will shine a spotlight on the urgent need for funding to provide lifesaving medical care to dogs facing dire circumstances.

Recently, Wags and Walks saved four innocent 10 month old pittie puppies, now affectionately known as Flannel, Mittens, Socks, and Boots, who were in a state of unimaginable distress. These brave puppies bore the scars of a tumultuous life. Deep lacerations, ripped ears, and bite marks painted a grim picture, while the presence of parasites, fever, and life-threatening mange underscored the uphill battle they faced for survival.

This GivingTuesday, Wags and Walks extends an impassioned call to action. Every contribution will directly fuel their mission to provide essential medical support, offering a chance at a new beginning for dogs like Flannel, Mittens, Socks, and Boots. Through generous donations, they can secure critical treatments and ensure these precious beings embark on a journey toward health and happiness.

"Supporting us on GivingTuesday will mean a lifeline for these innocent dogs, giving them the love and medical attention they deserve while transforming the lives of the dogs and their new families," says Lesley Brog, Founder and CEO.

As Wags and Walks rallies for change this GivingTuesday, join hands with them in rewriting the narratives of resilience for these remarkable pups. Together, let's create a world where every wag and wiggle signifies a triumph over adversity. For more information on how to contribute and be part of this transformative movement, visit www.wagsandwalks.org

About Wags and Walks

Wags & Walks is a 501(c)3 dog rescue based out of Los Angeles, Nashville and NY. Founded by Lesley Brog in 2011, the organization works tirelessly to reduce euthanasia in overcrowded shelters while reducing the stigma around rescue dogs. With the support and dedication of their community of dog lovers, over 11,500 rescue dogs have found their forever homes.

About GivingTuesday

GivingTuesday is a global generosity movement unleashing the power of people and organizations to transform their communities and the world. GivingTuesday was created in 2012 as a simple idea: a day that encourages people to do good. Over the past eleven years, it has grown into a global movement that inspires hundreds of millions of people to give, collaborate, and celebrate generosity.