50 New Trees for Northaven Park Thanks to Hensley Industries

Dozens of volunteers and nearby residents helped at the tree planting Mexican White Oak is among 12 native species planted in the ground. Northaven Park and Greenbelt are a combined 21.2 acre community/linear park, established in 1955. 50 trees were planted in the ground on a beautiful day at Northaven Park.

Dallas Parks are receiving new trees in efforts to help the City of Dallas increase their tree canopy and help mitigate urban heat.

Increasing tree canopy in Dallas is critical to combatting our urban heat islands, not to mention beautifying our parks around the City.” — Chris McMaster, Manager of Parks and Forestry, City of Dallas

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 50 new trees were planted at Northaven Park in efforts to provide shade for future park goers, while increasing Dallas’ tree canopy and mitigate urban heat. The trees were planted as part of Dallas Parks and Recreation’s Branching Out Program, which is made possible through the support of Texas Trees Foundation and Hensley Industries.

Trees are planted by community volunteers and urban foresters from Texas Trees Foundation and Dallas Park and Recreation. Park planting projects are critical to creating cooler spaces for residents, children, and outdoor workers to escape harmful health impacts caused by extreme heat.

“Trees are the best green infrastructure we can create for healthier communities,” said Nathan May, DGM Marketing of Hensley Industries. “We are committed to the forestation of urban areas – not only does it beautify the landscape and protect people and animals from extreme heat, among other essential benefits, there are tremendous economic benefits from increased tree canopy.”

Trees cool the surfaces of their surrounding environment through shade and offer additional ecosystem services such as carbon sequestration, air pollution removal, energy savings, and stormwater savings. Trees also provide health benefits such as increasing the supply of oxygen and clean air, which can result in lowering stress levels.

“Our goal of making Dallas cleaner and greener would not be possible without the support from partners like Hensley Industries,” said Janette Monear CEO of Texas Trees Foundation. “Their commitment to the environment aligns beautifully with ours and we look forward to continually working together to create a healthier future for all.”

Texas Trees Foundation and its partners are committed to improving both environmental and economic efficiency, maintaining high environmental standards and contributing to the community.

The Branching Out program began in 2018, to reforest and beautify Dallas’ aging urban canopy. For each planting, Dallas Park and Recreation, Texas Trees Foundation, organizational donors, and community volunteers work collaboratively to strategically plant trees with the intentions to increase the current Dallas tree canopy coverage, while providing shade and other health benefits.

2023 marks the fifth anniversary of Texas Trees Foundation’s commitment to partner with the Dallas Park and Recreation Department’s Branching Out Program. “Increasing tree canopy in Dallas is critical to combatting our urban heat islands, not to mention beautifying our parks around the City. We are glad to continue the long-running partnership with Texas Trees Foundation and look forward to greening and beautifying more parks in the future,” said Chris McMaster, Manager of Parks and Forestry for the City of Dallas.