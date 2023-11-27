THE ITALIAN CINEMA RETURNS TO LOS ANGELES WITH ITALIAN SCREENS

Featuring films from the Italian Academy of Cinema – David di Donatello Awards for the American Audience

LOS ANGELES, CA, US, November 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Italian cinema returns to Los Angeles with “ITALIAN SCREENS, New Italian Cinema Goes Abroad,” an initiative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MAECI), Cinecittà for the General Directorate of Cinema and Audiovisual of the Ministry of Culture (DGCA-MiC), and the Italian Academy of Cinema - David di Donatello Awards. From November 30 - December 4, a selection of Italian titles, recognized in various categories of the David di Donatello Awards, will be presented at the Laemmle Theatre in Santa Monica and at the University of Southern California, School of Cinematic Arts, in the theaters, Ray Stark Family Theatre and Norris Cinema Theatre of the Frank Sinatra Hall. All screenings will be in the original language with English subtitles.

The films in the program include Drought by Paolo Virzì, featuring Emanuela Fanelli, who won the David di Donatello for Best Supporting Actress. The film also received the Visual Effects (VFX) Award. I Eat Your Heart by Pippo Mezzapesa, winner of the Best Original Song award for "Proiettili" performed by Elodie (along with Joan Thiele), who is also the film's protagonist alongside Francesco Patané. September by Giulia Louise Steigerwalt, which received two David di Donatello Awards, one for Best Directorial Debut and the other for Best Leading Actress for Barbara Ronchi. The Strangeness by Roberto Andò, starring Toni Servillo, received four awards: Best Original Screenplay, Best Producer, Best Set Design, and Best Costumes.

The diverse programming, presented in both a traditional cinema venue and two university theaters, aims to engage audiences, cinema enthusiasts, university students, and industry professionals. This unique opportunity aims to showcase the best of Italian film production abroad, introducing Italian authors, the stories of our cinema, and the talents that contribute to it.

"ITALIAN SCREENS is part of a comprehensive promotion strategy for the Italian film industry abroad, integrating cultural and commercial elements. The objective is to secure new market shares in countries where Italian cinema holds a robust presence and to explore and establish positions in emerging markets. Through this initiative, alongside presenting our latest production, we are showcasing to foreign industry professionals the multitude of benefits that our country offers for co-production, filming, and distributing our cinema internationally," stated Roberto Stabile, the creator and head of the project.

Italian Screens has been established to promote the Italian Fund for Film Distribution, incentives for development and production, advantageous tax credits, and extraordinary filming locations. The screenings in Los Angeles are organized by IbiscusMedia in collaboration with the Italian Cultural Institute in Los Angeles and under the auspices of the Consulate General of Italy.

To learn more about the screenings and to get tickets, visit: http://bit.ly/italianscreens2023

THE PROGRAM

November 30th: SANTA MONICA-Monica Laemmle at 7 pm

'Siccita' by Paolo Virzì - Starring: Silvio Orlando, Valerio Mastandrea, Elena Lietti, Tommaso Ragno, Claudia Pandolfi, Vinicio Marchioni, Monica Bellucci

December 1st: USC Ray Stark Family Theatre, SCA 108, located in the lobby of the George Lucas Building at the USC School of Cinematic Arts Complex, 900 W. 34th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90007

'Ti Mangio Il Cuore' by Pippo Mezzapesa - Starring: Elodie, Francesco Patanè, Lidia Vitale

December 4th: SANTA MONICA- Monica Laemmle at 7 pm

‘Settembre’ by Giulia Louise Steigerwalt - Starring: Fabrizio Bentivoglio, Barbara Ronchi

December 4th: USC - Norris Cinema Theatre at the Frank Sinatra Hall, 3507 Trousdale Parkway, Los Angeles, CA 90007

'La Stranezza' by Roberto Andò - Starring: Tony Servillo, Ficarra e Picone