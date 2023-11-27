Seventy2 Capital Wealth Management named in Washington Business Journal’s Fastest Growing Companies

We are excited to have our dynamic growth be recognized on such a notable platform... It is an honor to be ranked amongst the top fifty fastest growing companies based in the Washington D.C. area.” — Tom Fautrel, President & Co-Founder, Seventy2 Capital

BETHESDA, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Seventy2 Capital Wealth Management, a client-centered, independent wealth management practice headquartered in the Washington DC – Baltimore region, announced today that they have been named to the Washington Business Journal’s list of 50 Fastest Growing Companies.

“We are excited to have our practice’s dynamic growth be recognized on such a notable platform,” said Tom Fautrel, President & Co-Founder of Seventy2 Capital. “Our first year in business we did $2 million in revenue and this year we are projected to do $30 million. It is an honor to be ranked amongst the top fifty fastest growing companies based in the Washington D.C. area.”

According to the Washington Business Journal, this list is based on companies’ average revenue growth from 2020 through 2022. To qualify, companies must meet revenue requirements of over $2 million in 2020 and $10 million in 2022 and show consecutive year-over-year growth. Companies also must be headquartered in the D.C. area. Seventy2 Capital ranked as the 26th company on the list.



About Seventy2 Capital

Seventy2 Capital is a full-service, independent wealth management practice committed to supporting individuals, families, and business owners to achieve their financial goals. We are passionate about the work we do for our clients. We form a deep understanding of our client’s goals and values and then develop and implement customized strategies that fit those objectives. We have been recognized as one of the 2022 Forbes Top Wealth Management Teams - High Net Worth in the United States and 2023 Barron’s Top 100 Private Wealth Management Teams. Visit Seventy2Capital.com.

The Forbes Top Wealth Management Teams rating algorithm is based on the previous year’s industry experience, interviews, compliance records, assets under management, revenue, and other criteria by SHOOK Research, LLC. Investment performance is not a criterion. Self-completed survey was used for rating. This rating is not related to the quality of the investment advice and based solely on the disclosed criteria. High Net Worth designates advisors whose account sizes are typically under $10mm, though may have accounts with higher amounts.

The Barron’s Top 100 Private Wealth Management Teams are evaluated on a range of factors for the Financial Advisor and their team, who specialize in serving individuals and families. Factors included in the ratings include their previous year’s size and shape, the regulatory records and credentials of their members, and the resources they have at their disposal to serve their client bases. Self-completed questionnaire was used for rating. This rating is not related to the quality of the investment advice and based solely on the disclosed criteria.

About Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network

For more than 20 years, Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network (WFAFN), the independent brokerage arm of Wells Fargo & Company, has simplified independence by partnering with successful financial advisors and fostering a mutual passion for doing what is right for clients.

Wells Fargo Wealth & Investment Management (WIM) is a division within Wells Fargo & Company. WIM provides financial products and services through various bank and brokerage affiliates of Wells Fargo & Company.

Investment products and services are offered through Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network, LLC, Member SIPC, a registered broker-dealer and non-bank affiliate of Wells Fargo & Company. Seventy2 Capital Wealth Management is a separate entity from Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network.

About Fastest Growing Companies

The Washington Business Journal's Fastest Growing Business award is given by The Washington Business Journal to businesses that are independently owned and headquartered in the Washington DC Area. Rankings are based on compound annual growth over the previous two year period. The award is not related to the quality of the investment advice and based solely on the disclosed criteria.

