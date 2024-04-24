Four Seventy2 Capital Advisors named 2024 Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Advisors

We have worked hard to grow Seventy2 Capital into the practice it is today, and we are proud to see more and more of our team members recognized for their success.” — Paul Carlson, CEO, Seventy2 Capital Wealth Management

BETHESDA, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Seventy2 Capital Wealth Management, a client-centered, independent wealth management practice headquartered in the Washington DC – Baltimore region, announced today that four of their advisors were named 2024 Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Advisors: Paul Carlson, CEO & Co-Founder; Thomas Fautrel, President & Co-Founder; Jim McCarthy, Senior Managing Director, Red Bank; and Steven Nuetzel, Executive Director & Financial Advisor.

“I am honored to be acknowledged alongside the Forbes 2024 Best-in-State Wealth Advisors,” said Paul Carlson, CEO of Seventy2 Capital. “We have worked hard to grow Seventy2 Capital into the practice it is today, and we are proud to see more and more of our team members recognized for their success.”

Paul is the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Co-Founder of Seventy2 Capital. He is responsible for ensuring that Seventy2 Capital supports its clients, staff, and financial advisors to help manifest their most important financial goals. In addition, Paul establishes and executes Seventy2 Capital’s organizational strategy with the ultimate goal of providing the highest level of client service. Lastly, Paul serves on the Investment Committee for Seventy2 Capital’s custom investment strategies.

Thomas Fautrel is the President and Co-Founder of Seventy2 Capital. As an advisor, he primarily advises Fortune 500 Executives on their executive stock and benefit plans along with creating customized portfolio solutions. As the practice’s President, he is focused on growth initiatives and strategies for geographic expansion. In that capacity, he manages Financial Advisor development and integration.

Jim McCarthy is the Senior Managing Director of Seventy2 Capital’s Red Bank office. Additionally, as a Financial Advisor with more than 27 years of experience, Jim McCarthy helps guide his clients toward financial independence, enabling them to focus on their lives and the people who matter most to them. His team helps a select group of high-net-worth individual clients, their families, businesses, and foundations to build, manage, preserve, and transition wealth.

Steven recently joined Seventy2 Capital with nearly thirty years of experience in the wealth management industry. He began his career at Legg Mason, where he served 11 years as a Wealth Management Specialist and Financial Advisor. He then worked as a Second Vice President, Wealth Management at Morgan Stanley Smith Barney before joining Wells Fargo Advisors as Managing Director, Investments. He was in this position for 15 years before moving to independence. Additionally, Steven is a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER® certificant and PIM Portfolio Manager.

About Seventy2 Capital

Seventy2 Capital is a full-service, independent wealth management practice committed to supporting individuals, families, and business owners to achieve their financial goals. We are passionate about the work we do for our clients. We form a deep understanding of our client’s goals and values and then develop and implement customized strategies that fit those objectives. We have been recognized as one of the 2022 Forbes Top Wealth Management Teams - High Net Worth in the United States and 2023 Barron’s Top 100 Private Wealth Management Teams. Visit Seventy2Capital.com.

2022 Forbes Top Wealth Management Teams: Awarded November 2022; Data compiled by SHOOK Research LLC based on the time period from 3/31/21 – 3/31/22 (Source: Forbes.com). The Forbes Top Wealth Management Teams rating algorithm is based on the previous year’s industry experience, interviews, compliance records, assets under management, revenue, and other criteria by SHOOK Research, LLC. Investment performance is not a criterion. Self-completed survey was used for rating. This rating is not related to the quality of the investment advice and based solely on the disclosed criteria. High Net Worth designates advisors whose account sizes are typically under $10mm, though may have accounts with higher amounts.

2023 Barron’s Top 100 Private Wealth Management Teams: Awarded April 2023; Data compiled by Barron’s based on the timer period from Jan. 2022 – Dec. 2022 (Source: Barrons.com). The Barron’s Top 100 Private Wealth Management Teams are evaluated on a range of factors for the Financial Advisor and their team, who specialize in serving individuals and families. Factors included in the ratings include their previous year’s size and shape, the regulatory records and credentials of their members, and the resources they have at their disposal to serve their client bases. Self-completed questionnaire was used for rating. This rating is not related to the quality of the investment advice and based solely on the disclosed criteria.

About Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network

For more than 20 years, Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network (WFAFN), the independent brokerage arm of Wells Fargo & Company, has simplified independence by partnering with successful financial advisors and fostering a mutual passion for doing what is right for clients.

Wells Fargo Wealth & Investment Management (WIM) is a division within Wells Fargo & Company. WIM provides financial products and services through various bank and brokerage affiliates of Wells Fargo & Company.

Investment products and services are offered through Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network, LLC, Member SIPC, a registered broker-dealer and non-bank affiliate of Wells Fargo & Company. Seventy2 Capital Wealth Management is a separate entity from Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network.

About Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Advisors

2024 Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Advisors: Awarded April 2024; Data compiled by SHOOK Research LLC based on the time period from 6/30/22 - 6/30/23 (Source: Forbes.com). The Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Advisors rating algorithm is based on the previous year’s industry experience, interviews, compliance records, assets under management, revenue and other criteria by SHOOK Research, LLC. Investment performance is not a criterion. Self-completed survey was used for rating. This rating is not related to the quality of the investment advice and based solely on the disclosed criteria.

