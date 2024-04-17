Daniel J. Bavuso III joins Seventy2 Capital Wealth Management as Executive Vice President & Financial Advisor

[Daniel's] service-oriented mindset and experience in technical analysis when managing client portfolios make him a strong addition to Seventy2 Capital.” — Jim McCarthy - Senior Managing Director, Red Bank

BETHESDA, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Seventy2 Capital Wealth Management, a client-centered, independent wealth management practice headquartered in the Washington DC – Baltimore region, announced today that Daniel Bavuso will be joining their team in Red Bank, NJ as an Executive Vice President and Financial Advisor.

“We are thrilled to welcome Dan to our team,” stated Jim McCarthy, Senior Managing Director, Red Bank at Seventy2 Capital. “Over his thirty years as a Financial Advisor, Dan has always tried to put the best interest of his clients first. His service-oriented mindset and experience in technical analysis when managing client portfolios make him a strong addition to Seventy2 Capital.”

The first in his family to attend college, Dan started his career at Lehman Brothers as a cold caller right out of college. He built a business at Merrill Lynch, expanded at UBS for eleven years, and then spent fifteen years improving his practice and growing his client asset base at Morgan Stanley. In 2024, Dan joined Seventy2 Capital to deliver the same analysis, communication, and customer service clients have come to expect, only more assured the advice paid for is objective.

When asked about his new role, Daniel responded, “I am proud to join Seventy2 Capital, a fast-growing practice of successful independent financial advisors. My decision to venture beyond working as an employee of a large broker-dealer and become an independent business owner of my wealth management practice was not made lightly. The opportunity to join Seventy2 Capital came after years of exploring various independent options, searching for the best fit for clients. I am resolute in my belief that this move will result in significant benefits for my clients in the years to come.”

About Seventy2 Capital

Seventy2 Capital is a full-service, independent wealth management practice committed to supporting individuals, families, and business owners to achieve their financial goals. We are passionate about the work we do for our clients. We form a deep understanding of our client’s goals and values and then develop and implement customized strategies that fit those objectives. We have been recognized as one of the 2022 Forbes Top Wealth Management Teams - High Net Worth in the United States and 2023 Barron’s Top 100 Private Wealth Management Teams. Visit Seventy2Capital.com.

2022 Forbes Top Wealth Management Teams: Awarded November 2022; Data compiled by SHOOK Research LLC based on the time period from 3/31/21 - 3/31/22 (Source: Forbes.com). The Forbes Top Wealth Management Teams rating algorithm is based on the previous year’s industry experience, interviews, compliance records, assets under management, revenue and other criteria by SHOOK Research, LLC. Investment performance is not a criterion. Self-completed survey was used for rating. This rating is not related to the quality of the investment advice and based solely on the disclosed criteria. High Net Worth designates advisors whose account sizes are typically under $10mm, though may have accounts with higher amounts.

2023 Barron’s Top 100 Private Wealth Management Teams: Awarded April 2023; Data Compiled by Barron's based on the time period from Jan. 2022 - Dec. 2022 (Source: Barrons.com).

The Barron’s Top 100 Private Wealth Management Teams are evaluated on a range of factors for the Financial Advisor and their team, who specialize in serving individuals and families. Factors included in the ratings include their previous year’s size and shape, the regulatory records and credentials of their members, and the resources they have at their disposal to serve their client bases. Self-completed questionnaire was used for rating. This rating is not related to the quality of the investment advice and based solely on the disclosed criteria.

About Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network

For more than 20 years, Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network (WFAFN), the independent brokerage arm of Wells Fargo & Company, has simplified independence by partnering with successful financial advisors and fostering a mutual passion for doing what is right for clients.

Wells Fargo Wealth & Investment Management (WIM) is a division within Wells Fargo & Company. WIM provides financial products and services through various bank and brokerage affiliates of Wells Fargo & Company.

Investment products and services are offered through Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network, LLC, Member SIPC, a registered broker-dealer and non-bank affiliate of Wells Fargo & Company. Seventy2 Capital Wealth Management is a separate entity from Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network.