Steven Nuetzel joins Seventy2 Capital Wealth Management as Executive Director & Financial Advisor

BETHESDA, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Seventy2 Capital Wealth Management, a client-centered, independent wealth management practice headquartered in the Washington DC – Baltimore region, announced today that Steven Nuetzel will be joining their Hunt Valley office as an Executive Director and Financial Advisor.

Troy Elser, Seventy2 Capital’s Senior Managing Director, Hunt Valley, stated “We are excited to have Steven join our office! His commitment to providing holistic wealth management and risk management solutions tailored to his clients’ values and lifestyle goals makes him a great fit for our practice, and we look forward to collaborating with him.”

Steven joins Seventy2 Capital with nearly thirty years of experience in the wealth management industry. He began his career at Legg Mason, where he served 11 years as a Wealth Management Specialist and Financial Advisor. He then worked as a Second Vice President, Wealth Management at Morgan Stanley Smith Barney before joining Wells Fargo Advisors as Managing Director, Investments. He was in this position for 15 years before moving to independence. Additionally, Steven is a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER® and PIM Portfolio Manager, and has been recognized as a Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Advisor in 2022 and 2023.

When asked about his goals for his role at Seventy2 Capital, Steven said: “I look forward to providing tailored investment and wealth planning within the boutique wealth management platform of Seventy2 Capital, gaining ownership and control with better continuity for the future of my practice, and being part of a successful entrepreneurial team.”

Steven’s associate, Brandon Cauley, is transitioning to Seventy2 Capital as well to serve as his Senior Registered Wealth Associate. Brandon has twenty years of experience in the financial industry, beginning as a trainee on the trading floor at Legg Mason, and then working in investment services at Bank of America, Deutsche Bank, and Wells Fargo Advisors. To better the services he can offer clients, he earned his Series 7 and 66 registrations.



About Seventy2 Capital

Seventy2 Capital is a full-service, independent wealth management practice committed to supporting individuals, families, and business owners to achieve their financial goals. We are passionate about the work we do for our clients. We form a deep understanding of our client’s goals and values and then develop and implement customized strategies that fit those objectives. We have been recognized as one of the 2022 Forbes Top Wealth Management Teams - High Net Worth in the United States and 2023 Barron’s Top 100 Private Wealth Management Teams. Visit Seventy2Capital.com.

