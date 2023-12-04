Neovation to Provide Harassment Prevention, DEI, and Other Compliance eLearning Through a New Partnership with Syntrio
Tom O'Keefe, CEO, Syntrio
Our passion is serving our customers and partners with high-value, innovative solutions that are easy to use and drive high-performing workplaces.”DEERFIELD, IL, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Neovation Learning Solutions and Syntrio today announced a partnership that provides access to best-in-class employment law, ethics and compliance, DEI, and other popular online training to Neovation’s growing international client base and over 2.5 million learners.
— Thomas O’Keefe, President and CEO, Syntrio
Through this partnership, Neovation clients will benefit from Syntrio’s seven elearning libraries, including popular compliance training for harassment, discrimination, code of conduct, and other essentials such as diversity, equity, and inclusion.
“We always strive to offer our clients a wide range of high-quality, off-the-shelf content,” said Dan Belhassen, CEO of Neovation. “Our clients often need timely solutions to fulfill their needs for mandatory compliance and regulatory courses that meet regional compliance requirements. We’re thrilled to enter into this partnership with Syntrio to be able to offer their courses to our clients.”
Syntrio’s full-featured foundation, microlearning, and reinforcement training have been developed by employment law attorneys, experienced practitioners, and online educators. Chosen by global enterprises and partners, the collection represents critical areas that support the need to establish a culture of performance and compliance:
● Employment Law, Harassment and Discrimination
● Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion
● Ethics and Compliance
● Business Skills
● Health and Safety
● Cyber Security
● Hotline Learning
“Our passion is serving our customers and partners with high-value, innovative solutions that are easy to use and drive high-performing workplaces,” said Thomas O’Keefe, President and CEO of Syntrio. “We are honored that Neovation has chosen to partner with us.”
About Neovation Learning Solutions
Founded in 2012, Neovation is a full-service learning solutions company focused on being an organization’s most trusted partner for accelerating success through improved online training, learner engagement, and knowledge operations. Their motto, “Be Powered by Knowledge,” captures the passion and potential that online training brings to the corporate landscape. Neovation supplies its clients with LMS and microlearning platforms, as well as custom course design and related services. Visit neovation.com.
About Syntrio
Syntrio is a global leader in governance, risk, compliance, and human resource solutions that help more than 6,500 organizations make the workplace a better place. Syntrio solutions include a comprehensive ethics reporting hotline and case management system and seven modern training libraries in Employment Law and Harassment, Ethics and Compliance, Diversity and Inclusion, Health and Safety, Business Skills, Cybersecurity, and Hotline Learning. Visit syntrio.com.
Edward Vesely
Syntrio
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube