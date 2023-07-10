Syntrio Outshines the Industry with New Ethics and Compliance Reporting Hotline
Thomas O'Keefe, President and CEO, Syntrio
Comprehensive new release is architected for the future of work and global workforces.
We are committed to listening to our customers, delivering real value, and ensuring our systems provide an ongoing platform for the compliance teams we serve.”DEERFIELD, IL, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Syntrio, a global leader in governance, risk, compliance, and human resource solutions announced a new release of its flagship Syntrio Hotline. More than 6,500 customers around the world rely on Syntrio’s secure, industry-standard hotline.
The release features a modern new interface and reporting dashboard and it’s built cloud-first on the enterprise-grade Microsoft Azure cloud computing service, which is a highly secure, scalable, and reliable platform. This ensures that all employees and stakeholders who work on-premises, remotely or in a hybrid environment, can have a positive experience when reporting anonymously and confidentially.
“This new release caps a multiyear effort to modernize a significant percentage of our software code base and cloud infrastructure,” said Thomas O’Keefe, President and CEO, Syntrio. “We are committed to listening to our customers, delivering real value, and ensuring our systems provide an ongoing platform for the compliance teams we serve.”
Following are highlights of the announcement:
#1 Comprehensive Hotline Service
Syntrio Hotline is a complete ethics and compliance hotline reporting service and case management system that’s designed for the future of work. Its scalable architecture is suitable for all organizations and it can be easily customized and localized for regional employees.
Ensure Your Compliance
Safeguards your compliance program with safe and secure anonymous reporting. Built cloud-first on the enterprise-grade Microsoft Azure platform, the new Syntrio Hotline includes security enhancements that enable the industry’s most reliable and confidential reporting.
Guarantee Anonymity and Confidentiality
Syntrio’s trusted case management system guarantees anonymity, confidentiality and formality, and securely tracks all activities from the time an incident is reported to its resolution. It facilitates two-way communication that enables a reporter to share information anonymously and securely.
Unparalleled Employee Experience
Syntrio Hotline includes a modern easy-to-use interface and it’s completely optimized for rapid online access and hotline report processing to improve the employee experience from anywhere in the world.
Real-Time Analytics and Reporting
Intuitive dashboard analytics and reports enable customers to monitor key metrics and trends to foster a speak up culture that improves compliance and drives employee engagement and performance.
Exceptional Customer Service
Syntrio’s Customer Success team includes around-the-world support and a dedicated success manager. Our customer satisfaction rating is consistently “very satisfied” (5/5) ninety-eight percent (98%) of the time because we care about customers and invest heavily in supporting their needs.
“Syntrio gives us great insight into issues that we want to know about and, as a result, makes it easier to efficiently address and rectify issues,” said Dana Matyas, Director of Compliance Operations and Compliance Counsel, BAYADA. “We can dialogue anonymously with people who submit incident reports.”
Visit syntrio.com for more information, including hotline checklists, essential guides and other valuable industry resources to power your compliance programs and speak up culture.
About Syntrio
Syntrio is a global leader in governance, risk, compliance and human resource solutions that help more than 6,500 organizations make the workplace a better place. Syntrio solutions include a comprehensive ethics reporting hotline and case management system, and seven modern training libraries in Employment Law and Harassment, Ethics and Compliance, Diversity and Inclusion, Health and Safety, Business Skills, Cybersecurity, and Hotline Learning.
Edward Vesely
Syntrio
