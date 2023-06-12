Syntrio Releases New Workplace Harassment and Discrimination Prevention Training
Thomas O'Keefe, CEO, Syntrio
Creative and interactive instructional design promotes compliant and affirmative workplace cultures
Our goal is keeping customers compliant with state laws and regulations. These new courses ensure organizations meet legal requirements, while engaging employees in creative and interactive ways.”DEERFIELD, IL, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Syntrio, a global leader in governance, risk, compliance, and human resource solutions announced the release of new employment law courses that fully comply with mandatory harassment training requirements in states and municipalities that have enacted legislation.
“Our number one goal is keeping customers compliant with state laws and regulations,” said Thomas O’Keefe, President and CEO, Syntrio. “These dynamic new courses ensure organizations meet legal requirements, while engaging employees in highly creative and interactive ways.”
Syntrio’s employment law and harassment library is designed to meet mandatory training requirements, official recommendations from state and local governments, industry-specific requirements, and harassment training needs and goals of all companies in the United States and abroad. Courses in the library have incorporated guidance from agencies charged with enforcing the equal employment opportunity laws such as the EEOC, and other federal and state regulations.
The complete curriculum includes a wide range of instruction related to workplace harassment and discrimination, bystander awareness and intervention, civility and respect, conflict resolution, diversity, equity and inclusion, and workplace relationships. The library also includes courses and communication tools aimed at empowering employees and managers to speak up about concerns and listen up when a complaint is received.
Following are the highlights of Syntrio’s announcement:
Comply with Federal and State Training Requirements
Syntrio courses are developed by experienced employment law attorneys who specialize in important areas such as harassment, discrimination and bystander intervention. The company keeps abreast of laws, regulations and cultural trends so customers can relax and remain compliant.
Choose from Required State, Multi-State and Industry Versions
Customers can find everything they need in one complete library. Manager and non-manager versions for mandatory states and multi-states, learner selection versions for easy administration, and office, healthcare, industrial and hospitality versions.
Interact with an Affirmative Tone and Conversational Style
Syntrio’s creative instructional designers include short segments, exercises, and interactive screens that engage learners. Always aspirational and constructive in tone, the conversational narration and style promotes rapid learning and is easy to understand and retain.
Engage with Video Scenarios on Current and Emerging Issues
Cinematic-quality video scenarios and an engaging host guide learners through emerging issues such as online harassment, harassment outside of work, bystander awareness and intervention, diversity, equity and inclusion, and associational discrimination.
“We enable our customers to comply with state laws and regulations, while building and sustaining a respectful workplace,” said Jason Lunday, Chief Learning Officer, Syntrio. “Employees appreciate the cinematic-quality videos and interactive instruction, scenarios and exercises to strengthen their learning – all delivered with an affirmative tone and a conversational style.”
Visit syntrio.com for more information, including Employment Law and Harassment essential guides and other valuable industry resources.
About Syntrio
Syntrio is a global leader in governance, risk, compliance and human resource solutions that help more than 6,000 organizations make the workplace a better place. Syntrio solutions include a comprehensive ethics reporting hotline and case management system, and seven modern training libraries in Employment Law and Harassment, Ethics and Compliance, Diversity and Inclusion, Health and Safety, Business Skills, Cybersecurity, and Hotline Learning.
