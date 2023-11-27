Statewide trout stocking highlights for December 2023

Many of Idaho’s lakes and ponds are soon going to be bolstered with Idaho Fish and Game stocking roughly 7,000 catchable-sized rainbow trout this December. Wondering if the stocking trucks are going to be backing up to your favorite fishing hole? We asked our Fish and Game hatchery staff to boil down some of the most notable stocking highlights coming to your local fishery this month.

Many of these fisheries highlighted below are easy to access, family-friendly fishing destinations. All you need to get started is a fishing license and some basic tackle. Annual adult fishing licenses cost around $30, junior licenses (ages 14-17) cost $16, and youth (under 14) fish for free. Go to Fish and Game's online vendor to buy a license.

Fishing for stocked rainbow trout can be a great way to introduce budding anglers to the sport by using simple, inexpensive setups like worm/marshmallow combinations or commercial baits like PowerBait® or Crave, placed either near the bottom or below a bobber; and as anglers know, there’s nothing quite like a trout fighting on the end of your line. The Learn to Fish webpage offers diagrams for basic bait rigs.

Most Idaho waters are open to fishing year-round, but some may have slightly different rules. Be sure to pick up a 2022-2024 Idaho Fishing Seasons and Rules Booklet – available at any Idaho Fish and Game office or most sporting goods stores statewide – or download online to look at season dates, special regulations and bag limits.

December 2023 Fish Stocking Highlights

Southwest Region (Nampa)

Boise River, Strawberry Glen to Barber Dam – 1,080 rainbow trout

Boise River, Middleton to Eagle Road – 1,080 rainbow trout

Dick Knox Pond – 700 rainbow trout

Located just south of the corner of West Sales Yard and Airport roads in Emmett, this pond gives anglers the chance to pursue a wide variety of fish species. Pond amenities include five floating docks – one ADA accessible, two restrooms, a boat launch and ample parking.

Marsing Pond – 450 rainbow trout

This pond is located off State Highway 55 below the Snake River bridge.

Riverside Pond – 450 rainbow trout

A quiet neighborhood pond right off the Boise Greenbelt, it’s tucked into the trees off Glenwood Road and offers good bank fishing and a large fishing dock.

Sawyers Pond – 300 rainbow trout

This pond complex offers lots of fishing options. Anglers can launch small boats to access a series of ponds of varying sizes. Numerous docks and shoreline access provide great fishing opportunities.

Wilson Creek – 500 rainbow trout

Wilson Springs North Pond – 800 rainbow trout

Wilson Springs South Pond – 400 rainbow trout

Wilson Springs Trophy Pond – 400 rainbow trout

This waterbody complex offers an easy way to experience nature. Paved pathways provide improved access to several fishing areas, while unimproved trails let kids fish from shore and explore, making this a popular family destination.

Magic Valley Region

Filer Kids Pond and Filer Pond – 900 rainbow trout

These two ponds are a quick drive from Twin Falls. Both feature excellent access with regular trout stocking. Kids Pond is open to kids 12 and under. Filer Pond is open to anglers of any age.