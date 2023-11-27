Republic Urban Properties Announces New Retail Leases at Gateway at Millbrae Station
Chick-fil-A to open with a brand-new dining concept; others include Panda Express, Basecamp Fitness, Crumbl Cookie, Zero&, Sourdough & Co, iCode, Liberty Bank.
Gateway at Millbrae Station is not just a property; it's an embodiment of community spirit, innovation, and the future of Millbrae and beyond.”MILLBRAE, CA, USA, November 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Republic Urban Properties, the leader in transit-oriented developments (TOD), proudly announces new leases at Gateway at Millbrae Station, the largest TOD on the West Coast. Among the new retail establishments to open soon are a flagship Chick-Fil-A restaurant, Panda Express, Basecamp Fitness, Crumbl Cookie, Zero&, Sourdough & Co, iCode, and Liberty Bank.
“This is a monumental stride forward,” says Michael Van Every, President and Managing Partner of Republic Urban Properties. “Gateway at Millbrae Station is not just a property; it's an embodiment of community spirit, innovation, and the future of Millbrae and beyond. These leases will further solidify its position as a cornerstone for vibrant urban living and unparalleled commercial enterprise.”
Among the popular restaurant and retail options soon to be available at Gateway at Millbrae Station, one of the standouts is an exclusive sit-in and dine-in only Chick-fil-A restaurant–no drive-through! Inspired by the public transportation concept, this 5000 sq ft establishment will be the only one of its kind in California to instead adopt a pedestrian-friendly approach. It is a testament to the TOD spirit and Gateway at Millbrae Station's commitment to offering distinctive and unique experiences for the city of Millbrae and beyond.
In addition to Chick-Fil-A, Gateway at Millbrae Station will be welcoming Panda Express, Basecamp Fitness, Crumbl Cookie, Zero&, Sourdough & Co, iCode, and Liberty Bank, expected to open in mid-2024.
“We don’t look at the present landscape; we envision what a community can become. Gateway at Millbrae Station embodies our commitment to offering distinctive and unique experiences for the city of Millbrae and beyond,” adds Van Every. “Our mission is to create spaces where commerce and community intersect harmoniously.”
Gateway at Millbrae Station currently offers over 44,000 sq ft of retail and restaurant space and over 151,000 sq ft of Class A office space.
For leasing inquiries, please reach out to:
Josh Shumsky
jshumsky@theeconiccompany.com
408.863.1445
Sean O’Carroll
socarrol@theeconiccompany.com
408.863.1447
Megan McArthur
mmcarthur@theeconiccompany.com
408.863.1446
About Republic Urban Properties
Republic Urban Properties is the West Coast Division of the Republic Family of Companies, known for developing quality real estate throughout the United States, from land development and historic adaptive reuse to shopping malls. As a leader in transit-oriented and mixed-use projects, Republic Urban Properties is involved in a number of projects in the public and private sector areas for acquisition and/or land joint venture partnerships, and ultimately, builds landmarks. This innovative and lean team has a magnitude of experience working closely with state, county, and city governments to successfully navigate the intricacies of California’s regulatory environment. Republic Urban Properties is developing over 5.7 million square feet of multifamily, office, retail and hospitality, with an estimated market value among projects slated for completion within the next five years totaling approximately $1.79 billion and plays an integral role in making San Jose and the Peninsula one of the top three multifamily markets in the country. Learn more about Republic Urban Properties by connecting with us on LinkedIn, or at republicfamilyofcompanies.com/about/republic-urban-properties/.
