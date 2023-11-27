Wine Country International ® Magazine Launches Barolo Issue
The cuisine in Piedmont is hearty and wine-friendly. Michelin-starred chefs create amazing cuisine. Wine and food lovers can indulge in the region's bounty without breaking the piggy bank.
— Christopher J Davies, Editorial Director
Christopher J. Davies
Mobile: 011 (720) 302-3666
Wine Country International ® Magazine Launches Barolo Issue
The magazine celebrates its twenty-first anniversary exploring Piedmont.
Wine Country Network, Inc., publisher of Wine Country International® Magazine and a global leader in producing professional beverage competitions, has released its latest issue showcasing Barolo, a region known for its hills, sophisticated wines, and cuisine. Professional photographer and publisher Christopher J Davies created the cover photograph of the historic Castello Comunale Falletti di Barolo. Art director and co-founder Darcy Davies has developed a fresh look for the magazine's design.
This edition chronicles 24 hours in Parma, a single-day visit to Italy's most influential culinary meccas for premium-quality meats and cheese. Parma is famous for Parma ham, Prosciutto di Parma, and the rare and less common Culatello. It is also ground zero for the world-respected King of Formaggio, Parmesan Reggiano.
WCI editors spent five days in Piedmont, attending the biannual Slow Food International Cheese Festival in Bra. More than four hundred cheese producers and two hundred thousand attendees united to support the Slow Food movement. They also stayed in the enchanting commune of Barolo, with a bird's eye view of the abundant hillside rows of ripe grapevines and medieval castle views while witnessing harvest activities in real-time.
WCI founders visited the historic Marchesi di Barolo, the birthplace of Barolo wine. They met with the custodians and owners who are continuing the tradition of producing some of the world's most distinctive wines.
Christopher J. Davies, Editorial Director and Co-Founder, stated, "The cuisine in Piedmont is hearty and wine-friendly. The area has talented cooks, Michelin-starred chefs, and culinarians who create amazing cuisine to pair with local wines. Wine and food lovers can indulge in the region's bounty without breaking the piggy bank."
Columnist Elizabeth Woessner's captivating Grape Expectations feature on Riesling explores the world's most underappreciated wine. Whether you prefer bone dry, dry, or semi-sweet, you will find a Riesling from our editors' reviews that suits your palate and pairs well with your cuisine.
This issue features a list of the highest-scored winners from the 2023 North American Bourbon and Whiskey Competition.
For details, visit: https://issuu.com/winecountrynetwork/docs/winecountry_international_2023_v3
