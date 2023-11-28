New NFC Boss Tags™ Enhance Your Amenity Management Toolkit

Community Boss, an industry leader in multifamily and HOA community management solutions, proudly unveils its latest innovation, Boss Tags™.

EVERETT, WASHINGTON, USA, November 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Community Boss, an industry leader in multifamily and HOA community management solutions, proudly unveils its latest innovation, Boss Tags™. These small, durable plastic key tags are the gateway to a new era of amenity access control. Boss Tags offer electronic permits for easy validation and optional access control, making community living more convenient and secure than ever.

Boss Tags are designed to enhance the experience of residents in communities, offering a range of benefits, including:

1. Pool Passes with a Purpose: Boss Tag Pool Passes provide a solution to the age-old problem of unauthorized swimmers using your community pool during the busy summer months. By enabling swift and simple validation through an NFC tap or QR code scan using any smartphone, Boss Tags ensure a fairer, more enjoyable, and more relaxing place to live.

2. Unlocking Convenience: The NFC functionality of Boss Tags goes beyond validation; it can also be used to unlock pool gates or doors with a simple tap. This added convenience streamlines access control for community amenities, making access effortless for residents.

3. Versatility for All: Boss Tags cater to various community needs. With four styles available, communities can choose the option that best suits them. Whether your community has a pool, fitness center, clubhouse, or other amenities, there's a Boss Tag version for you. From the Amenity Pass for multifaceted communities to the Fitness Pass for urban locations and the Resident Pass for HOAs with diverse amenities, Boss Tags have your community covered.

4. Enhanced Access Control: Integrating Boss Tags with RemoteLock makes access control a breeze. Secure a single door or manage access to multiple amenities. For example, the ultra-flexible Amenity Boss reservation system allows access only during reserved times, ensuring that residents can use community spaces without the need for a 24/7 staff member.

5. Endless Possibilities: Boss Tags are not just for pools and fitness centers; they are a versatile solution that can be applied to various settings, including guest suites, clubhouses, theater rooms, co-working spaces, bike rooms, and much more. Boss Tags can even be used to sell fitness center access to properly vetted non-residents. This opportunity for revenue can help to boost a community’s NOI. The adaptability of Boss Tags makes them an essential addition to any community.

Joel DuChesne, co-founder of Community Boss, commented on the idea, saying, "The original concept of a verifiable pool pass came from one of our Parking Boss customers. Their pool was always overcrowded, and they knew a lot of unauthorized visitors were causing the problem. So, the manager laminated our vehicle permits and issued them to residents so they could quickly validate who was approved to be at the pool. We thought this was a clever idea, and after hearing from other communities with the same problem, we decided to make it a real product. Being able to add in NFC functionality to open doors makes it all the more valuable.”

Community Boss continues to lead the way in providing cutting-edge community management solutions, and Boss Tags are the latest addition to their prop-tech stack.

About Community Boss: Community Boss is a trusted provider of community management solutions, making communities a better place to live and work, easier to manage, and more valuable to own. Their innovative products and services are designed to enhance the living experience for residents while streamlining community management.