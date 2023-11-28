RAEN’S CYBER MONDAY SALE
The Eyewear Company Launches Great Deals and a Special GWPOCEANSIDE, CALIFORNIA, USA, November 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RAEN, a leader in quality eyewear, is excited to announce its Cyber Monday Sale, offering up to 40% off sitewide. This Cyber Monday event presents an opportunity to explore exceptional eyewear and enhance one's personal style.
Cyber Monday – Starts Today (through Tuesday, November 28, 2023)
RAEN welcomes everyone to take part in their exclusive Cyber Monday sale, beginning today, and enjoy an impressive 40% discount on all items. As an extra incentive, when customers spend $150 or more, they'll receive a complimentary CANVAS TOTE (valued at $40). Code HOLIDAY40 needs to be applied during checkout to claim the free tote!
Whether customers are seeking the ideal holiday gift or looking to update their eyewear collection, RAEN's Cyber Monday Sale is the place to be. Additionally, select styles are priced at $50 during the special event. Join RAEN this Cyber Monday to experience why the company is recognized for quality, style, and craftsmanship.
Visit raen.com to learn more about the company’s growing line of premium eyewear including the 2023 Optical Collection. Follow RAEN on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and YouTube.
About RAEN:
RAEN Optics, LLC is a premium eyewear brand founded in 2009 by three friends who shared a passion for surfing, design, and the free-spirted coastal lifestyle of California. RAEN products are designed in California by a team of experts who are dedicated to creating high-quality eyewear using the finest materials.
RAEN believes that everyone should have access to premium quality eyewear without having to pay premium prices. That’s why the company focuses on creating carefully crafted, on-trend, fashion-driven eyewear that is attainable and accessible to all. RAEN takes pride in their attention to detail and are committed to bringing their customers the highest quality products at the best value for their money.
The brand is built on the principles of modern design and classic handcrafted quality, and they are constantly pushing the boundaries of design within the eyewear industry. RAEN is a passionate collective of makers, dreamers, and explorers who are committed to creating truly timeless products that reflect their West Coast roots.
Join the inclusive community of adventure-seeking fun lovers, surfers, road trippers, artists, photographers, musicians, creators, and craftspeople and experience the freedom and inspiration that comes with the RAEN lifestyle. Whether is hitting the beach, going on a road trip, or just out and about, RAEN has the perfect eyewear for everyone.
Diane Thibert
RAEN
+1 310-804-2400
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok