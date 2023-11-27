Heartland Country Performer Cam Allen Laments Lost Love with Release of 'Dive Bar'
Allen Unveils Emotionally Charged Ballad 'Dive Bar' Following Outstanding 2023 Tours, ASCAP GPS Welcome and CAA Signing.
Cam Allen is a freaking rockstar!”NASHVILLE, TENN., UNITED STATES, November 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cam Allen, Oklahoma's southern soil troubadour with over 3 million Spotify streams, dropped his much-anticipated single, "Dive Bar," available now. Coming off the back of his 2023 tours with Carly Pearce and Dwight Yoakam (Grammy and ACM award-winning classic country artist), Allen explores teeth-grinding heartbreak with this new song, co-written with chart-topping songwriter and vocalist Ryan Follesé of Hot Chelle Rae.
Tune in to "Dive Bar": https://onerpm.link/camallen_divebar
Prepare to be immersed in the heart of genuine country music as Cam's evocative lyrics transport listeners through memories, heartbreak, and the solace found in the comforting embrace of a dive bar, where you’re not the only broken-hearted lover drinking alone. "Dive Bar" is not just a song; it's a narrative that draws inspiration from the dimly lit, unpretentious local establishments that serve as havens for those seeking comfort.
“This is the first project we have worked on in Nashville, teaming up with some of music's best folks I've had the pleasure of meeting," reminisced Cam. "I'm really looking forward to sharing it with y'all. It's something I'm genuinely proud of and can't wait for everyone to hear.“
Country music's newest breakup ballad "Dive Bar" features songwriting contributions from Cam Allen, his band members (guitarists Zander Silva and William Murray) and Ryan Follesé – a talented songwriter celebrated for hits including "Tonight Tonight," which achieved worldwide double platinum status in 2011. With production helmed by three-time Grammy award-winning music icon Kenny Greenberg, this dynamic partnership promises to deliver a musical experience that transcends boundaries and resonates with audiences far and wide. Greenberg adds Allen to his long list of collaborations, which includes a diverse range of artists such as Taylor Swift, Amy Grant, Willie Nelson, Wynonna Judd and Brooks & Dunn.
Earlier this fall, Cam was announced as one of eight songwriters selected for the 11th annual ASCAP Guidance from Publishers for Songwriters (GPS) Project. Directed by Duane Hobson, Associate Director of Nashville Membership, the ASCAP GPS Project identifies rising, unsigned songwriters who are poised for the next big leap in their career. These writers are then paired with publishers who serve as mentors to help them refine and perfect their craft. Notable program graduates include Lainey Wilson, Jacob Davis, Hannah Dasher and more.
Duane Hobson remarked, "Cam Allen is a freaking rockstar! His artistry and energy that he gives in his music makes me proud that he's an ASCAP member and that he's a part of the ASCAP GPS program."
Proving his writing chops, singles such as "Lake Days" off his debut album In a Hometown achieved nearly 500,000 Spotify streams and over 236,000 views on YouTube. The "Lake Days" music video premiered on CMT.com, The Country Network, The Heartland Network and DittyTV. Another killer Cam Allen single, "Missin’ You", achieved nearly 460,000 Spotify streams and struck virality on TikTok with over 11 million views of videos using the sound. "Missin' You" also landed Cam on the Academy of Country Music's New Music Friday Playlist for the release week alongside Keith Urban, Dolly Parton, Luke Bryan & Dierks Bentley. Both "Missin’ You" and "Lake Days" cracked Top 50 on MusicRow Magazine’s CountryBreakout Radio Chart. Wrapping up a strong 2023 musical year, Cam Allen signed with Creative Artists Agency for booking.
Brandon Ore, Managing Partner at GOAT Music Group, expresses, "Cam Allen's 'Dive Bar' is a testament to the power of storytelling through music. We believe this song will strike a chord with country music lovers and anyone who appreciates the raw, emotional essence of music."
Preview the tearjerking lyrics below:
"I can't hear sad songs on the radio
No three chord cover band singing 'bout letting go
Like a smoke ring it goes round and round in my head again
Bartender give me something to get me past 2 a.m.
And that's why they call it a dive bar
Head first drowning in your memory
Ain't enough loving in the whiskey
to get me gettin' over you"
Don't miss out on the single tearing up the country music scene. Stream it everywhere, available now:
About Cam Allen
Cam Allen and his Oklahoma-based country band have quickly risen through the country music ranks across the Midwest. Blending south-side Oklahoma roots with an unmistakable Nashville sound, Cam has headlined numerous sold-out shows and shared the stage with some of the country’s top music talent, including Dustin Lynch (Calf-Fry Festival 2022), Randy Rogers (SWOSUpalooza 2022), Jack Ingram (Gruene Hall 2022), Corey Kent (2022), Randall King (2023), Carly Pearce (2023) and Dwight Yoakam (2023).
Cam’s mellow, yet catchy, tracks narrate stories ranging from love and heartbreak to themes of relationships, family and friends. For Cam, “there's a lot about finding your way through life as things change, relationships change, and you walk your path of ups and downs.”
Fronted by Cam on vocals, his band features Will Murray on lead guitar, Zander Silva on guitar, Benji Askren on bass, Carlos Encarnacion on drums, and BJ Lee on keys. Cam’s debut EP titled Daydream was released in March 2022 on GOAT Music Group, an independent Texas label. To date, Cam has released six singles: "Daydream", "Drink To That Too", "Texas", "Jack Daniel’s Cologne", "Lake Days" and "Missin’ You". His first album, In a Hometown, released in April 2023, and his upcoming single, "Dive Bar", will be out in November 2023.
"Dive Bar" Acoustic Version at Oklahoma Ranch