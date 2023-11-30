Muskegon, MI, Streamlines Public Works Operations with OpenGov’s Cartegraph Asset Management
The software will enable the City to make more informed budget projections and ensure tasks are completed accurately and on time.MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Looking for a way to eliminate paper-based processes and establish a unified system for task tracking and reporting, the City of Muskegon, MI, was on the hunt for a new system. The City chose OpenGov, known for its efficiency, integration capabilities, and special emphasis on making cloud software specifically for local government.
Located just 40 minutes from Grand Rapids, the City of Muskegon is constantly looking for ways to improve service delivery for its residents. In its search for a new platform, City leadership wanted to simplify its work by establishing a single system of record, thereby helping to improve accountability in its public works operations. Cartegraph Asset Management from OpenGov stood out for its mobile workforce tools, automated task assignments, and systematic accountability, aligning perfectly with the City’s operational needs.
With the adoption of Cartegraph Asset Management, the City of Muskegon will soon be able to make a significant shift toward more efficient public works management. The software will enable the City to make more informed budget projections and ensure tasks are completed accurately and on time. Additionally, the City is poised to benefit from tools that support enhanced accountability and a streamlined process for task and contract management.
The City of Muskegon joins thousands of public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.
About OpenGov
OpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for cities, counties, state agencies, school districts, and special districts. With a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves thousands of public sector leaders and their organizations. We are built exclusively for the unique budgeting and planning, accounting, permitting and licensing, procurement, and asset management needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud makes organizations more collaborative and efficient, enabling best-in-class communication with stakeholders and your community.
