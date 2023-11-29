Alexander County, NC, Aims to Lower Cost of Large Infrastructure Projects by Expanding OpenGov Partnership
The software promises to enable a more competitive bidding environment, which is crucial for reducing costs in large-scale infrastructure projects.NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wanting to improve oversight in its purchasing processes and ensure it was getting the best price on large infrastructure projects, Alexander County, NC, recognized the need for a change. The solution was to expand its partnership with OpenGov, the leader in software purpose-built for our nation’s local governments.
Located an hour from Charlotte, Alexander County is working hard to modernize its systems. In its search for a new platform, the County wanted a solution that could provide standard contract language, manage compliance, and centralize its procurement work. OpenGov Procurement emerged as the top choice for its ability to provide standardization, competitive bidding processes, and comprehensive contract oversight, and for the strong existing partnership that the County already had with the company.
With the adoption of OpenGov Procurement, Alexander County will soon have access to tools to help it transform its procurement operations. The software promises to enable a more competitive bidding environment, which is crucial for reducing costs in large-scale infrastructure projects. Additionally, the County will now have the support of tools for enhanced audit preparedness and the improved preservation of institutional knowledge.
Alexander County joins a growing list of public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.
About OpenGov
OpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for cities, counties, state agencies, school districts, and special districts. With a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves thousands of public sector leaders and their organizations. We are built exclusively for the unique budgeting and planning, accounting, permitting and licensing, procurement, and asset management needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud makes organizations more collaborative and efficient, enabling best-in-class communication with stakeholders and your community.
