SOMAÍ Pharmaceuticals Signs Manufacturing Contract with Canna Forest
SOMAÍ Pharmaceuticals has signed a manufacturing agreement with Canna Forest to produce EU-GMP-certified extracted cannabis APIs and products at its Facility.LISBON, PORTUGAL, November 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SOMAÍ Pharmaceuticals Unipessoal LDA ("SOMAÍ"), an EU-GMP European pharmaceutical and biotech company distributing cannabinoid-containing pharmaceuticals globally, has signed a manufacturing agreement with Canna Forest LDA ("Canna Forest"), a Portuguese high THC medicinal cannabis licensed producer and wholesaler, to produce EU-GMP-certified extracted cannabis APIs and products at its Facility.
The milestone contract follows the company's September EU Good Manufacturing Practices authorization. Under the Agreement, SOMAÍ will process Canna Forest's high-THC medical cannabis flower into EU-GMP extracted APIs for distribution in Australia. Already, 240 Kg have been extracted for sale in Australia and Germany. SOMAÍ anticipates to receive and produce a greater volume in 2024.
Michael Sassano, the CEO of SOMAÍ Pharmaceuticals, stated, "I am very proud to be working with the professional team of Canna Forest to bring extracts to the global market. Supporting cultivators, especially local Portugese cultivators, is a deep-seated objective of SOMAÍ, and we will continue to innovate products with many different extract APIs to help patients find the right mix for them."
Teresa Faisca, the CEO of Canna Forest LDA, said: "I express my satisfaction upon materializing one capital aspect of the Canna Forest vision: offering to the global market the highest quality extracts with the goal and pride of contributing to the best value chain of the medicinal market. That has been possible thanks to the collaboration with the outstanding team and installations of SOMAÍ Pharmaceuticals."
About SOMAÍ Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
SOMAÍ Pharmaceuticals is a large-scale EU-GMP manufacturer of cannabis products concentrating on the highest quality medical-grade pharmacological applications. The company invests in the extraction, research, development, formulation, and distribution of EU GMP-pharmaceutical market-authorized cannabinoid products. SOMAÍ is committed to revolutionizing healthcare through cannabis-based treatments. For more information, please visit SOMAÍ’s website.
About Canna Forest
Canna Forest LDA is a fully licensed Portuguese producer and wholesaler of medicinal cannabis products with a 10.000 m2 cultivation area, GACP post-harvest installations on-site, and GMP I & II agreements. The company also develops genetics to obtain the highest quality to be registered in Europe and proposes seeds, clones, and production contracts. Thanks to its wholesale license, Canna Forest develops, produces, and commercializes a wide range of high-quality medicinal products like oils and distillate, CBD & THC with EU-GMP grade.
