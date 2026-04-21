SOMAÍ to develop Bedrocan EU-GMP Cannabis Extracts for Global Medical Markets

LISBON, PORTUGAL, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SOMAÍ, a leading EU-GMP-certified vertically integrated Multi-Country Operator (MCO) specializing in cannabinoid-based medicines, today announced a manufacturing partnership with Bedrocan International BV (“Bedrocan”), a leading international manufacturer of pharmaceutical-grade medicinal cannabis.Under the agreement, Bedrocan will supply its cannabis flower, which SOMAÍ will process into EU-GMP-compliant oral solutions and potentially other extract-based formulations. These products will be developed and commercialized under the Bedrocan brand across international medical cannabis markets.From Bedrocan Cannabis API to Standardised Cannabinoid-derived FormulationsBedrocan is recognized for its focus on standardized cannabis production with consistent cannabinoid composition, supporting reproducible therapeutic outcomes.Through this partnership, SOMAÍ will apply its EU-GMP manufacturing, purification, and formulation capabilities to convert Bedrocan’s pharmaceutical raw material into finished dosage forms suitable for prescription use. With this, the proven quality and consistency of Bedrocan’s cannabis API, is now extended into new dosage forms. It builds on Bedrocan’s established authority and decades-long track record in the medicinal cannabis field, reinforcing the company’s reputation for reliability, standardisation, and pharmaceutical-grade manufacturing.This approach enables the development of cannabis-based medicines with controlled cannabinoid profiles, stability, and batch-to-batch consistency, aligned with the requirements of regulated healthcare systems.A Partnership Built on Pharmaceutical AlignmentThe partnership reflects a shared focus on standardization, quality, and regulatory compliance across the medical cannabis value chain. “Bedrocan has established a global reputation for standardizing its production methods and assuring pharmaceutical-grade cannabis with consistent cannabinoid composition,” said George Bellow, Co-Founder of SOMAÍ. “Our role is to translate that consistency into EU-GMP extract formulations that meet the expectations of healthcare professionals and international medical markets.” By combining Bedrocan’s cannabis as an active pharmaceutical ingredient with SOMAÍ’s EU-GMP manufacturing and formulation capabilities, the collaboration supports the development of cannabis-based medicines with reliable dosing, reproducible therapeutic profiles, and consistent patient outcomes."SOMAÍ's proven quality standards and expertise in cannabinoid formulation and manufacturing have been key to establishing this relationship. Their rigorous approach to quality and control has been fundamental to how we've been able to manufacture and develop new Bedrocan products," said Jaap Erkelens, CEO of Bedrocan International.About BedrocanBedrocan is the leading producer of medicinal cannabis of pharmaceutical quality. For over 20 years, Bedrocan has specialised in the production of cannabis as an Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) in accordance with EU-GMP standards. Bedrocan focuses on delivering medicinal cannabis with a consistent cannabinoid profile, adhering to defined pharmaceutical specifications. This commitment to consistency and reliability supports a trusted and reproducible therapy for patients. Bedrocan supplies authorities and partners in numerous countries and makes a significant contribution to the professionalization of the medicinal cannabis market with its science-based approach.About SOMAÍSOMAÍ is a leading EU-GMP vertically integrated Multi-Country Operator (MCO) company with a global footprint of distribution for the largest and most advanced EU GMP-certified cannabinoid-containing pharmaceutical extract and flower portfolio.SOMAÍ owns a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility, SOMAÍ Pharmaceuticals, and indoor cultivation NovaSoma in Lisbon, Portugal, and has global sales teams in the largest medical cannabis markets. We are continuing to make acquisitions and global brand partnerships that make us one of the few and the first European-based vertically integrated companies in the EU able to cater to the diverse needs of fast-growing global cannabis markets.

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