Airo Medical Inhalation Device Launches in Germany with SOMAÍ EU-GMP Inhalation Extracts

The CE-certified device, paired with SOMAÍ’s inhalation extracts, is among the first cannabis inhalation medical devices available in Europe’s regulated markets

LISBON, PORTUGAL, March 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- AIRO BRANDS, Inc. (“Airo”), a U.S. company specializing in proprietary cannabis vaporization technology, together with SOMAÍ, a leading EU-GMP-certified vertically integrated Multi-Country Operator (MCO) specializing in cannabinoid-based medicines, today announced the launch of the Airo Medical Inhalation Device — one of the first CE-certified cannabis medical inhalation devices available in Europe — across pharmacy channels in the German-regulated medical cannabis market.The system combines the CE-certified Airo Medical Inhalation Device, developed in collaboration with Jupiter Research, with SOMAÍ Pharmaceutical’s EU-GMP-purified inhalation extracts, creating standardized medical options for prescription-based cannabinoid therapies.By pairing a certified medical device with pharmaceutical-grade cannabinoid formulations, the system enables healthcare professionals to prescribe a new delivery category with confidence in product consistency and regulatory compliance.A Medical-Grade Inhalation System Designed for Clinical PrecisionThe Airo Medical Inhalation Device integrates advanced device technology with various pharmaceutical-grade cannabinoid formulations to support controlled inhalation delivery.Key features include:• CE certification as a Class IIa medical device• Breath-activated technology, eliminating the need for buttons• Consistent dosing with automatic cut-off• Haptic feedback confirming dose delivery• Closed-loop magnetic cartridge system for reliability and ease of use• Compatibility with EU-GMP inhalation extract cartridges• Rechargeable design suitable for daily therapeutic useEU-GMP Inhalation Extracts Launch Alongside the DeviceThe Airo medical system launches with a portfolio of choices manufactured by SOMAÍ Pharmaceuticals, developed using advanced purification processes designed to deliver optimal performance. The initial portfolio includes two formulation families designed for the Airo Medical Device:Strain SeriesPurified inhalation extracts paired with cannabis-derived terpene blends designed to capture the authentic character of well-known cultivars.• NYC Diesel• Pink RozayArtisan SeriesPurified inhalation extracts combined with naturally derived botanical terpenes, creating distinctive aromatic profiles and colorful fruit, floral, and savory notes, are designed to support patient preference and adherence.• Lemon Cake• Mango KushAvailability Through Pharmacy and Medical ChannelsThe Airo Medical Inhalation Device, paired with Airo’s terpene-focused formulations and compatible SOMAÍ inhalation extracts, is now supplied to German pharmacies and authorized medical distributors. Through the collaboration between SOMAÍ and Airo, the partnership focuses on delivering high-quality products that perform reliably while maintaining the terpene profiles and taste that patients prefer.Raising the Standard for Inhaled Cannabinoid Medicines“Cannabis extracted products are now entering the medical device phase, allowing popular delivery methods like vaporizers to reach more demographics,” said Michael Sassano, Founder and Interim CEO of SOMAÍ. “European and global medical patients are becoming increasingly aware of the benefits of cannabis extracts, and they are now being offered a wider range of dosing options to address their needs and medical indications. We don’t just sell devices to pharmacies; we have created an end-to-end educational and training loop to make the right products and are bringing patient choice to a new age of medical-grade selection for extracts.”“We are proud to enter Germany as our first European medical market and to support patients with high-quality medical products,” said Richard Yost, CEO of Airo Brands. “By working closely with physicians and pharmacies, our goal is to deliver precise, dependable formulations through a technology-forward inhalation platform. Together with our partners, we are helping advance the standard for pharmaceutical-grade quality in regulated medical markets.Through this collaboration, Airo and SOMAÍ are expanding access to inhalation therapies designed to meet the expectations of modern healthcare systems, reinforcing a shared commitment to quality, compliance, and patient safety.About Airo BrandsFounded in 2017, Airo Brands is a U.S.-based multi-state CPG company recognized for its award-winning vaporization technologies and precision-engineered cannabis formulations. With innovation, design, and reliability at its core, Airo has established itself as one of the top-selling cannabis brands across the United States. As of February 2025, Airo products are available in more than 2,100 licensed medical and adult-use dispensaries in 24 U.S. states and Puerto Rico. Building on this foundation, Airo is now expanding into regulated medical cannabis markets in Europe and Australia with CE-certified medical devices and GMP-compliant formulations. Through proprietary closed-system technologies and patented innovation, Airo is setting a new benchmark for medical-grade cannabis delivery worldwide.Airobrands.com/internationalAbout SOMAÍSOMAÍ is a leading EU-GMP vertically integrated Multi-Country Operator (MCO) company with a global footprint of distribution for the largest and most advanced EU GMP-certified cannabinoid-containing pharmaceutical extract and flower portfolio.SOMAÍ owns a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility, SOMAÍ Pharmaceuticals, and indoor cultivation NovaSoma in Lisbon, Portugal, and has global sales teams in the largest medical cannabis markets. We are continuing to make acquisitions and global brand partnerships that make us one of the few and the first European-based vertically integrated companies in the EU able to cater to the diverse needs of fast-growing global cannabis markets.

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