Capitol Riverfront Parks Foundation Makes Strategic Move by Adopting OpenGov’s Cartegraph Asset Management
The software's ability to centralize assets and work management will help drive efficiency, improve decision-making, and foster proactive asset maintenance.WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES, November 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wanting to unify its asset data in a single system and streamline its tracking, the Capitol Riverfront Parks Foundation began a search to find a new software partner. OpenGov was the Foundation’s final choice, standing out for its reliable system of record and for its robust features to support future scenario planning.
Headquartered in Washington, D.C., the Capitol Riverfront Parks Foundation is tasked with the stewardship of various parks and facilities. To improve this work, the Foundation was looking for a centralized work order management system that could improve efficiency in how it handled asset data across different departments. Cartegraph Asset Management from OpenGov stood out for its robust GIS integration, offering a unified and updated solution that held the potential to revolutionize the way the Foundation manages its assets and operations.
With the implementation of Cartegraph Asset Management, the Capitol Riverfront Parks Foundation will soon have the support of a modern asset management platform, which has the potential to usher in positive change to its day-to-day functions and long-term strategies. The software's ability to centralize assets and work management, coupled with easy-to-use dashboards, will help the Foundation drive efficiency, improve decision-making, and foster a proactive approach to asset maintenance. This strategic partnership positions the Foundation at the forefront of innovative asset management, ensuring better service delivery and enhanced sustainability for the parks under its care.
The Capitol Riverfront Parks Foundation joins a growing number of public organizations leveraging OpenGov’s cutting-edge technology to revolutionize their operational frameworks, embracing digital solutions tailored for government needs.
About OpenGov
OpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for cities, counties, state agencies, school districts, and special districts. With a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves thousands of public sector leaders and their organizations. We are built exclusively for the unique budgeting and planning, accounting, permitting and licensing, procurement, and asset management needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud makes organizations more collaborative and efficient, enabling best-in-class communication with stakeholders and your community.
