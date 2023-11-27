New Haven Barracks / Arrest on Warrant *Updated*

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23B5004574

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Kelsey Dobson

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: (802)388-4919

DATE/TIME: 11/27/2023 @ 0900 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: New Haven

VIOLATION: Arrest on Warrant

ACCUSED: Sean Sullivan

AGE: 31

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Orwell

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 11/27/2023 at approximately 0900 hours, Sean Sullivan came into the barracks to turn himself in on an active Arrest Warrant for Simple Assault and Violation of Probation. Sullivan was taken into custody without incident and transported to Addison County Courthouse for an online appearance.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/27/2023 @ 12:30

COURT: Rutland

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: $1,500

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.