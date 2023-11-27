Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,255 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 450,743 in the last 365 days.

New Haven Barracks / Arrest on Warrant *Updated*

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 23B5004574

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Kelsey Dobson

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: (802)388-4919

 

DATE/TIME: 11/27/2023 @ 0900 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: New Haven

VIOLATION: Arrest on Warrant

 

ACCUSED: Sean Sullivan

AGE: 31

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Orwell

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 11/27/2023 at approximately 0900 hours, Sean Sullivan came into the barracks to turn himself in on an active Arrest Warrant for Simple Assault and Violation of Probation. Sullivan was taken into custody without incident and transported to Addison County Courthouse for an online appearance.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/27/2023 @ 12:30

COURT: Rutland

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: $1,500

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

You just read:

New Haven Barracks / Arrest on Warrant *Updated*

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more