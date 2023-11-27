New Haven Barracks / Arrest on Warrant *Updated*
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23B5004574
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Kelsey Dobson
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#: (802)388-4919
DATE/TIME: 11/27/2023 @ 0900 Hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: New Haven
VIOLATION: Arrest on Warrant
ACCUSED: Sean Sullivan
AGE: 31
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Orwell
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 11/27/2023 at approximately 0900 hours, Sean Sullivan came into the barracks to turn himself in on an active Arrest Warrant for Simple Assault and Violation of Probation. Sullivan was taken into custody without incident and transported to Addison County Courthouse for an online appearance.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 11/27/2023 @ 12:30
COURT: Rutland
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: $1,500
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.