HERE'S WHAT’S NEW IN ANGUILLA THIS WINTER

Expanded Airlift, Resort Developments, Unique Experiences, Spa Launches, Food and Festivals –there’s a lot to talk about in 2024THE VALLEY, NY, ANGUILLA, November 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tucked away in the Northeastern Caribbean lies the inviting, intriguing and truly incomparable Caribbean island of Anguilla. The British Overseas Territory, renowned for its powder-white beaches, turquoise waters, culinary scene helmed by some of the Caribbean’s most talented chefs, and outstanding accommodation, lies refreshingly off the beaten path.
Anguilla has enjoyed bumper visits in 2023, with tourist arrivals up 20% on last year, putting it on track to exceed the previous record set in 2019.
WHAT’S NEW ON ISLAND?
Aurora Anguilla, located on beautiful Rendezvous Bay, is slated to open its new Entertainment Park in late 2023, complete with a world-class tennis center, pickleball courts, climbing wall, beach volleyball, clay bocce and basketball courts, a 9-hole mini golf course, and a stunning family-friendly pool complex. Home to Anguilla’s only golf courses, there is also a new clubhouse for the 9-hole Avalon Links short course which opened in November 2022, to complement the redeveloped Greg Norman-designed 18-hole International Course.
Kokoon Villas is a private enclave of 6 two- and three-bedroomed homes overlooking the Caribbean Sea and the hills of St. Maarten. The new properties, which are currently in construction, will be fully powered by solar energy and include rainwater collection, water treatment and filtration systems. ÀNI Private Resorts’ two existing villas overlooking Little Bay are also set to be joined by an additional 15-suite estate on Shoal Bay Beach, due to open in 2024.
The new Cap Juluca Spa by Guerlain is set to open at Cap Juluca, A Belmond Hotel in Spring 2024. The new US$8 million spa facility is inspired by the Arawak Indians, Anguilla’s earliest inhabitants, who celebrated the renewal and rejuvenation of each new day and will offer a full menu of exclusive Guerlain treatments.
At Four Seasons Resort & Residences, wellness specialist Melissa Fox will be offering her signature facials during her residency from December 17 – 22, 2023, while Stefanie DiLibero, founder of the legendary Gotham Wellness in New York City, will be in residence from December 26 - January 1, 2024. On the culinary front, famed TV personality and celebrity chef Geoffrey Zakarian will take over SALT, their signature main restaurant, from December 19 – 22, 2023.
FOOD AND DRINK
The island’s reputation as the ultimate culinary destination in the Caribbean remains unchallenged. The third annual Anguilla Culinary Experience (ACE) will take place from May 23 – 26, 2024, where international guest chefs will work alongside local chefs across four days of parties, dinners, barbeques and tastings at various resorts and restaurants.
Anguilla’s grande dame, Malliouhana, celebrates its 40th anniversary in 2024. A new wine program is on offer, led by James Beard award-winning sommelier Shelley Lindgren, offering elevated wine experiences at each of Malliouhana’s signature dining concepts.
Local restaurants continue to be among the most popular dining spots. Tasty’s POV, overlooking Sandy Ground and led by chef Dale Carty, has expanded its menu to include sushi, alongside his signature menu using the finest fresh and local ingredients and flavors served in colorful and traditional Caribbean surroundings.
At Arawak Beach Club Mediterranean-inspired tapas is now on the menu at their new eatery, Arawak’s Taverna. With indoor and outdoor tables, diners will enjoy dinner with a view of Island Harbour, followed by cocktails around the firepit.
MUSIC AND FESTIVALS
Island legend Bankie Banx will be bringing Moonsplash music festival back to the iconic Dune Preserve beach bar from March 22 – 24, 2024. The lineup is yet to be confirmed, but with the likes of Maxi Priest, the FAB 5 Band and Big Mountain among recent headliners, it’s sure to be another memorable weekend.
The island will be celebrating 50 years of carnival with Summer Festival 2024, taking place from August 1 – 11, 2024. The island will be a kaleidoscope of color for ten solid days of non-stop festivities ranging from the J’Ouvert parade set to a soundtrack of soca music, to the spectacular Parade of Troupes, calypso competitions, beach barbecues and the Miss Anguilla pageant.
NEW ACCESS
It’s easier than ever for US travelers to access Anguilla this winter. American Airlines is currently operating daily direct flights from Miami International (MIA) to Anguilla (AXA), with two flights on Saturdays, and increasing to twice-daily service from December 20, 2023 through the summer of 2024.
For travelers from the New York area, the Aurora Anguilla Resort & Golf Club is offering charter service flights direct to the island from the Westchester County Airport (HPN) from mid-December through April 2024, available to Aurora guests as well as travelers who are not staying at the resort.
Intra-regional service has also expanded with new routes between Anguilla, Antigua and St. Barths. Anguilla Air Services is operating scheduled flights between Anguilla (AXA) and Antigua (ANU) three times per week through April 2024. Tradewind Aviation will fly from Antigua and St. Barths to Anguilla from mid-January 2024 to early April, while their San Juan service to Anguilla will operate five days a week from mid-December to early April.
About Anguilla
Tucked away in the northern Caribbean, Anguilla is a shy beauty with a warm smile. A slender length of coral and limestone fringed with green, the island is ringed with 33 beaches, considered by savvy travelers and top travel magazines, to be the most beautiful in the world. A fantastic culinary scene, a wide variety of quality accommodations at varying price points, a host of attractions and exciting calendar of festivals make Anguilla an alluring and entrancing destination.
Anguilla lies just off the beaten path, so it has retained a charming character and appeal. Yet because it can be conveniently reached from three major gateways – Miami, FL (MIA), Puerto Rico (SJU), and St. Martin, (SXM), and by private air, it’s a hop and a skip away.
Romance? Barefoot elegance? Unfussy chic? And untrammeled bliss? Lose The Crowd. Find Yourself. In Anguilla.
