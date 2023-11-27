Mitch Gould and Nutritional Products International: U.S. Online Sales Hit New Peak with $9.8 Billion on Black Friday
EINPresswire.com/ -- The recent Black Friday event has set a new record in U.S. online sales, reaching an unprecedented $9.8 billion, marking a 7.5% increase from last year's figures. This surge, as reported by Adobe Analytics, reflects a growing trend among consumers to leverage significant deal days, with a particular focus on the ease of comparing and securing discounts online.
Nutritional Products International (NPI), a leading force in the retail distribution of nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, functional beverages, and skin-care products, is strategically positioned to capitalize on this upward trajectory. The company's unique and proven approach to product distribution in the U.S. retail market is more relevant than ever in this evolving e-commerce landscape.
Mitch Gould, the founder of NPI and a recognized global marketing guru, has a history of representing iconic figures from sports and entertainment, including Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, Ronnie Coleman, Roberto Clemente Jr., Chuck Liddell, and Wayne Gretzky. His innovative "Evolution of Distribution" platform has revolutionized the way foreign brands enter and thrive in the American market.
With the dramatic increase in online shopping, particularly evident during Black Friday sales, Gould's vision and strategy provide a significant advantage for international brands looking to penetrate the U.S. market. Gould's approach addresses the common challenges foreign brands face, offering a comprehensive, turnkey solution that encompasses importation, distribution, and promotion.
Commenting on this development, Mitch Gould stated, "The recent Black Friday figures are a testament to the evolving consumer behavior and the growing significance of online retail. At NPI, we're perfectly aligned to support international brands in leveraging these market trends. We've seen that companies, especially from Europe, often struggle when expanding into the U.S., incurring substantial losses. Our platform fills this critical gap, providing a simplified, effective solution that has a proven track record of success.”
For more insights into this pioneering approach to distribution and to explore the possibilities for your brand, visit NPI.
MORE ON NUTRITIONAL PRODUCTS INTERNATIONAL AND ITS FOUNDER
NPI is a privately held company specializing in the retail distribution of nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, functional beverages, and skin-care products. NPI offers a unique, proven approach for product manufacturers worldwide seeking to launch or expand their products' distribution in the U.S. retail market.
Gould, known as a global marketing guru, also has represented icons from the sports and entertainment worlds.
Kayla Zadel
