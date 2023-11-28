Global Background Screening Leader Curt Schwall Named Dean at Screening University™
Global Background Screening Leader Curt Schwall Named Dean of Advanced Background Screening Studies at Screening University™ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alliance Background Advisory Board proudly announces the appointment of Curt Schwall as the Dean of Advanced Background Screening Studies at Screening University™. A distinguished figure in the global background screening industry, Schwall's wealth of experience and commitment to excellence make him an invaluable addition to the ScreeningU leadership team.
Curt Schwall, a Certified Compliance and Ethics Professional (CCEP) with a B.S. in Criminal Justice from Eastern Michigan University, brings over 25 years of expertise to his new role. Having previously served three terms on the Board of Directors for The Professional Background Screening Association (PBSA), Schwall is widely recognized for his subject matter expertise in global compliance initiatives, privacy policies, and all facets of background screening. His executive roles with industry leaders such as TransUnion, Acxiom, SterlingBackcheck, and Employment Background Investigations, Inc (EBI) underscore his unparalleled leadership and impact.
As the Dean of Advanced Background Screening Studies, Professor Schwall will spearhead undergraduate programs at ScreeningU. His responsibilities include coordinating curriculum development, overseeing admissions, and establishing ongoing learning opportunities for enrolled candidates.
Alliance Background President and Founder, Brittany Bollinger Boyle, expressed her excitement about the appointment, stating, "The future of ScreeningU is exceptionally promising with Curt Schwall at the helm. Curt's experience as an educator, leader, innovator, and collaborative force is truly unrivaled in the industry."
Professor Schwall shared his enthusiasm for the role, remarking, "Screening University fills a huge educational void for HR Professionals. These professionals have long been expected to manage background screening programs, but without coordinated educational opportunities to develop the legal compliance, product knowledge and policy development necessary to create and manage an effective program. Screening U. is the program that all HR Professionals need and deserve. I am particularly excited that Alliance Background is making these courses available to HR Professionals free of charge. I look forward to working with enrolled HR Professionals beginning in January 2024.”
About Alliance Background, LLC: As a global leader in background screening solutions for employment, volunteer, and faith-based organizations, Alliance Background, LLC specializes in implementing, managing, and maintaining comprehensive screening and risk assessment tools. With decades of experience, Alliance Background delivers customizable solutions tailored to the unique needs of each organization. The company is committed to providing enterprise-level solutions with a personalized touch.
