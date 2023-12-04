SIA’s 2023 Global Power 150 Women in Staffing List Honors Liz Hale, CEO of MPLT Healthcare
EINPresswire.com/ -- Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA) has announced their 2023 Global Power 150 Women in Staffing list, honoring MPLT Healthcare’s very own Liz Hale. This annual list has been around for nine years and recognizes women around the world for their exceptional contributions to the staffing industry.
2023 honorees include chief executive officers, sales leaders, and industry spokespeople. Liz Hale falls into all three of these categories and more, building a reputation as a dynamic leader within her own organization and throughout the locum tenens staffing sector. Under her leadership, MPLT Healthcare has experienced unprecedented growth in both revenue and female representation on the organization’s leadership team.
Jay Mays, Chairman of the Board at MPLT Healthcare, said, “I am delighted to extend my heartfelt congratulations to Liz, on her well-deserved recognition on SIA’s Global Power 150 Women in Staffing list. Liz's visionary leadership has been a driving force behind our organization’s success, and this prestigious accolade is a testament to her outstanding contributions to the staffing industry. We are proud to have her at the helm, shaping the future of both MPLT Healthcare with unwavering dedication and a true commitment to excellence.”
“The incredible impact of the 2023 Global Power 150 Women in Staffing is made even more remarkable given our current environment of post-pandemic shifts, economic concerns and geopolitical issues,” said Ursula Williams, chief operating officer for SIA. “Meeting such dramatic change and challenges with innovation and growth is a true power move, and the powerhouse women on this list have made such moves in the workforce solutions ecosystem. A huge congratulations to this year’s Global Power 150 Women in Staffing.”
The full list of this year’s SIA Global Power 150 Women in Staffing honorees can be found here.
About Liz Hale
Liz Hale is the CEO of MPLT Healthcare. Ms. Hale’s role includes directing the organization’s business development, sales operations, organizational development, and internal talent acquisition, as well as insurance, legal, and strategic relationship management programs. She is a dynamic, passionate leader with a clear-cut vision and unsurpassed industry knowledge. With 30 years of staffing experience, she is a strategic thinker who understands the changing culture of the healthcare industry.
Ms. Hale currently serves as the President-Elect of the National Association of Locum Tenens Organizations® (NALTO®), as well as the Chair of their Credentialing Committee. Through her work with NALTO®, Ms. Hale helps guide the temporary healthcare staffing industry in establishing sound business practices, enforcing ethical standards, and providing shared resources for staffing agencies across the country.
About MPLT Healthcare
With years of healthcare and physician staffing experience, MPLT Healthcare has the knowledge, resources and proven industry commitment to help facilities meet the increasing demands of today’s rapidly changing healthcare landscape. We specialize in placing highly qualified physicians and advanced practice clinicians in locum, locum-to-perm and direct hire staff positions. We will always be people helping people as we strive to earn the long-term loyalty of our clients, providers and employees through our dedication to selfless service, a relentless focus on quality and a culture of excellence. For more information, please visit mplthealthcare.com.
About Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA)
Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA) is the global research and advisory firm focused on staffing and workforce solutions. Our proprietary research covers all categories of employed and non-employed work including temporary staffing, independent contracting and other types of contingent labor.
SIA's independent and objective analysis provides insights into the services and suppliers operating in the staffing and workforce solutions ecosystem. This includes staffing firms, managed service providers, recruitment process outsourcers, payrolling/compliance firms, and talent acquisition technology specialists. And the technological aspect encompasses options such as vendor management systems, online staffing platforms, crowdsourcing and online work services. We also provide training and accreditation with our unique Certified Contingent Workforce Professional (CCWP) program.
Known for our award-winning content, data, support tools, publications, executive conferences and events, we help both suppliers and buyers of workforce solutions make better-informed decisions that improve business results and minimize risk. SIA was founded in 1989 by staffing pioneer Peter Yessne. A division of the Crain Communications Inc international business media company, SIA is headquartered in Mountain View, California with offices in London, England.
